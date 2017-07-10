PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 07/10/17 -- Entrepix Inc., a leading provider of wafer cleaning and chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) equipment and process services, today announced the availability of new Entrepix DSS-200 Double-Sided Cleaners. The system will include Entrepix-developed upgrades, with state-of-the-art hardware and software to replace 15+ year-old, unsupported legacy proprietary control technology.

"Offering new DSS-200 platforms directly reflects our mission to provide our customers with innovative solutions that extend and enhance the purpose of their capital equipment," said Tim Tobin, CEO, Entrepix. "With the low tool inventory we're seeing in the secondary equipment market, there was a clear need for a new approach. Offering an upgraded, newly manufactured double-sided cleaner allows customers to expand their facilities with a proven platform, while simultaneously implementing the latest advancements in motion control, factory automation and sensing technologies, as well as a host of customer-specific requests."

The new Entrepix DSS 200 features the following upgrades:

Windows® platform operating system

Solid-state hard drive

Commercially available system-on-board computer with network capability

Ethernet access

Full SECS/GEM functionality available via HSMS

System event logging by wafer, lot, user and submodule; available on-screen or through host automation

Multilevel security access settings by individual user

Highly improved interrupt and module-based wafer recovery

Preprogrammed maintenance calendar alerts

Automated real-time monitoring of specific wafer, brush, motor and chemical flow parameters

"There is an ever-present demand for additional 200mm semiconductor manufacturing equipment," commented Steve Horowitz, COO, Entrepix. "Bringing the Entrepix DSS 200 to market first and foremost addresses all go-forward obsolescence issues. We are also actively designing additional upgraded modules that will greatly broaden the spectrum of applications which can be addressed by the DSS-200."

About Entrepix Inc.

Entrepix Inc. serves the semiconductor and related industries as a leading provider of chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) technology and services to IDMs, OEMs, MEMS, nanotechnology and CMP consumables suppliers. The company renews technology for existing and emerging CMP users by refurbishing semiconductor equipment or adapting the equipment for use in novel applications, such as airbag sensors and acoustic filters. As a technology renewal partner, Entrepix enables long-term, reliable, predictable and cost-effective performance of CMP and cleaning equipment. Headquartered in Phoenix, Entrepix operates a 38,000 square foot facility housing its CMP foundry and equipment remanufacturing facilities. http://www.entrepix.com/.

Company Contact:

Jim Mello

602-426-0544

Email Contact



Media Contact:

Amy Smith

401-369-9266

Email Contact



