SPARKS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 07/10/17 -- Reno Sub-Systems, the industry-leading producer of high-performance radio frequency (RF) matching networks, RF power generators and gas flow management systems for semiconductor manufacturing, today announced from SEMICON West the latest addition to its Precis™ Solid-State Generator portfolio. Capable of 1.6kW microwave output at 2.45GHz, the new Precis generator offers the highest-power solid-state microwave generator available for semiconductor plasma applications. The company's approach to power generation fills a growing need for advanced subsystem technologies to keep the industry on pace with Moore's law.

"For the first time in decades, subsystems are enabling new processes and future device generations," said Bob MacKnight, CEO of Reno Sub-Systems. "The ultimate validation of our technology is that 80% of the top semiconductor device manufacturers and equipment makers have ordered Reno products."

The Precis microwave generator delivers accurate, repeatable and stable µsec ramp times using a highly reliable solid-state architecture. The Precis' microwave power control offers significantly better frequency control than comparable magnetron-based microwave generators. Eliminating aging magnetron technology also reduces maintenance requirements, and thereby cost of ownership.

The Precis family of generators is the latest addition to Reno's highly differentiated Velocity™ Series EVC™ matching networks portfolio. Delivering radically better performance and process capabilities, the Velocity EVC matching network achieves ranges from 500W to 4.5kW with frequencies of 500kHZ to 40MHz.

Precis Microwave Generator Specifications:

1.6kW microwave output at 2.45GHz

Operates from 200/208, 3-phase, 50/60Hz VAC

Coaxial and waveguide output options

Serial and analog communication

DeviceNet and EtherCAT communication options available

19" rack mount design for ease of integration





About Reno Sub-Systems

Reno Sub-Systems Inc. has developed new and disruptive products for the semiconductor and advanced microelectronic industries. Leveraging its patented technologies, Reno has demonstrated radically better radio frequency (RF) matching networks, RF power generators and gas delivery systems for leading-edge nanoscale manufacturing processes. Reno's products have generated strong customer orders based on wafer performance data, with multiple products qualified and in final qualification at the largest device makers and equipment manufacturers. For more information, please visit http://www.renosubsystems.com.

