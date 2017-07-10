FREMONT, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/10/17 -- Attivo Networks®, the award-winning leader in deception for cybersecurity defense, announced today that Network Products Guide, an industry leading technology research and advisory guide, has been named a silver winner in the 2017 IT World Awards® in the Best Deployments in U.S. category for work the company has done for Aflac, the leader in voluntary insurance sales at the worksite in the U.S. The Aflac deception-based security deployment was awarded based on its business value and technology innovation to address modern-day cyber threats.

"We are honored to see the value of an Attivo deception deployment recognized with this prestigious award," said Tushar Kothari, CEO of Attivo Networks. "It validates why deception technology is growing in popularity and how it can be applied as part of an adaptive defense to achieve early detection, increased visibility, and streamlining of incident response."

"Aflac places a great deal of value on our cybersecurity processes," said DJ Goldsworthy, Director of Security Operations and Threat Management at Aflac. "This award recognition reinforces our strategy of adopting new and innovative solutions that underpin our continual push to detect threats to our systems."

The ThreatDefend Platform solution takes a layered approach to defense and easily scales to match the needs of the customer. The ThreatStrike end-point suite and the BOTsink engagement servers provide the deception based decoys and lures for early and efficient attacker detection. Additionally, the BOTsink provides automated attack analysis, forensic reporting, evidence-based alerts, and visibility to the likely attack paths of intruders. Customers can conveniently start with base detection capabilities and expand platform usage based upon their business requirements.

Attivo Networks also received awards for Best IT Software, Insider Threat Detection, IT Products and Services for Retail, Security Hardware, Hot Technologies and Products Suitable for the U.S.

