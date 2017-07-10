

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development area composite leading indicator signaled stable pace of expansion in the region.



The composite leading index, designed to anticipate turning points in economic activity relative to trend six to nine months ahead, held steady at 100.0 in May.



Stable growth momentum remains the assessment for Japan, Canada and for the euro area as a whole. However, the index suggested easing in the United States and the United Kingdom.



The CLI for Germany continues to point to growth gaining momentum, which is now also the assessment for France.



The index signaled growth gaining momentum in China. In India, the CLI points to stable growth momentum.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX