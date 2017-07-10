Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) today announced that Tim Hartley has joined as a Senior Client Partner to lead the U.K. Real Estate practice. He will be based in Korn Ferry's London office.

Mr. Hartley has over 15 years of experience helping a wide range of companies recruit senior executive and non-executive leaders. He has worked with major property companies, developers, investors and a range of service businesses throughout the real estate value chain, both in the U.K. and overseas.

Mr. Hartley was most recently a partner and head of real estate for a leading search firm. Prior to these roles, he was a director for a global executive recruiting firm where he established and led the office in Houston, Texas.

"Tim will play a key role not only in the U.K., but also with our real estate team in the U.S. and EMEA to help drive our global real estate agenda," said Bernard Zen-Ruffinen, President, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Korn Ferry. "His track record of working with businesses across the whole spectrum of the real estate value chain makes him a valuable addition to the firm."

