Wärtsilä Oyj Abp: Wärtsilä to supply two gas power plants to Iran

Wärtsilä Corporation, press release, 10 July 2017 at 3.00 p.m. EEST



The technology group Wärtsilä will supply engineering and equipment deliveries for two baseload power plants to Iranian energy companies Baran Niroo Beshel Co. and Tamin Niroo Saam Co. This is a breakthrough project as Wärtsilä is supplying the first decentralised power plants of its kind to Iran, showing results from our efforts to support the Iranian power generation market in its transition towards more flexible and smarter technologies.



The larger plant with Baran Niroo Beshel Co. will be located in the city of Savadkoh in the Mazandaran province, and it will consist of three Wärtsilä 34SG engines with a combined output of 29 MW. The other power plant, located in the city of Tabriz, will consist of two Wärtsilä 34SG engines with a total output of 19 MW. Both plants together will serve approximately 100,000 households and other small industries in the area.



The orders are booked in the second quarter of 2017, and the gensets are expected to be delivered during the third quarter of 2017.



"Iran has been experiencing shortages of electricity and Wärtsilä is very actively working on distributed generation power plants in the country. These latest development are a significant proof of confidence for Wärtsilä in the country", says Tord Johnsson, Business Development Manager, Wärtsilä Energy Solutions.



"Wärtsilä's technology, capability to deliver efficient and flexible power solutions, as well as their reputation for quality were definitely the main reasons why we signed this agreement. In addition, using gas as fuel will have an important impact towards the preservation of our environment", adds Mr. Semih Uysal, General Manager, Tamin Niroo Saam Co.



Both Baran Niroo Beshel Co. and Tamin Niroo Saam Co are operating under an IPP scheme where Iran Power Generation and Transmission Company (TAVANIR) is the off taker.



Wärtsilä's total installed capacity in the Middle East is approximately 7GW. Globally, Wärtsilä's installed base is over 63 GW in 176 countries.



