



HKTDC Communication and Public Affairs Department Joe Kainz Tel: +852 2584 4216 Email: joe.kainz@hktdc.org

HONG KONG, July 10, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - The 24th Hong Kong Fashion Week for Spring/Summer opened today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre and will run until 13 July. Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the show gathers nearly 1,100 exhibitors from 20 countries and regions, serving as an ideal one-stop sourcing platform for the industry. Exhibits feature the latest fashion designs, international brands, garments, fabrics and accessories.Under the theme "Style in Motion," 20 fashion events are being held during the fair, including fashion shows, trend forecasting seminars, buyer forums and a networking reception, presenting the latest market intelligence and fashion items. This year's show also features new exhibitors from Canada, Nepal, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam; along with eight pavilions from India, Indonesia, Japan, Macau, Thailand, and first-timers Italy, Korea and Nepal.- Fashionable Sportswear zone debutsReflecting the global trend towards athleisure - suitable both for exercise and everyday wear - this year's Fashion Week for Spring/Summer debuts the new Fashionable Sportswear and Urban Clothing zones to help buyers easily locate relevant products and suppliers.Other zones catering to specific industry interests include the Fashion Gallery, featuring a wide array of high fashion items; the International Fashion Designers' Showcase, gathering exquisite collections of global fashion designers; as well as the diverse Womenswear and Fabrics & Yarn zones. To help buyers easily find their sought-after products, the HKTDC is housing all fashion accessories-related zones, including Footwear, Leggings & Socks and Gloves, Scarves & Shawls, in the inaugural World of Fashion Accessories section. In addition, the show has once again set up an hktdc.com Small Orders zone, featuring nearly 100 showcases and garment racks with about 400 products available for orders in minimum quantities of between five and 1,000 pieces.Meanwhile, at the new Urban Clothing zone, an Italian exhibitor is displaying a range of locally designed and manufactured casual denim wear, while the Italian Trade Commission Hong Kong and Assocalzaturifici are showcasing 50 styles of Italian shoes under the theme "The Seduction of Footwear: Italian Glamour." Experts from trend forecasting agency WGSN will share the upcoming season's footwear trends tomorrow.At the Fabrics & Yarn zone, The Woolmark Company is featuring its new Wool Denim, which apart from being anti-odour, also provides better warmth retention than normal denim and is machine-washable. The company will also host a seminar titled "New Generation of Merino innovation - Wool Denim Wear & Wool Sneakers" tomorrow morning.Other exhibitors include the Japanese sports brand Sangacio, which has incorporated precise manufacturing techniques from Kobe with Italian Florentine design, selecting the finest cow leather to produce handcrafted sports shoes. Besides, Hong Kong exhibitor Titane Group (Hong Kong) Ltd has taken inspiration from the rims of sports cars to manufacture a series of delicate interchangeable cufflinks for matching different styles.To create more business opportunities for exhibitors, the HKTDC has organised 90 buying missions, bringing more than 5,000 buyers from 45 countries and regions to the show. They include representatives of renowned fashion labels, mega chain stores and major distributors, such as the Czech Republic's ZOOT, Germany's Unito Fashion, Japan's Isetan, Russia's Melon Fashion Group, Taiwan's KERAIA, Thailand's The Mall Group, and the United Arab Emirates' JUST LOUNGE.- Fashion trends and market driversA series of seminars and forums will be held during the show, including a presentation by international trend forecasting group Fashion Snoops on their Autumn/Winter 2018/19 fashion forecasts, and a seminar jointly organised with the Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel (HKRITA) on "Wearable Technologies for Future Fashion," where four experts will share their thoughts on knitting technologies, health concerns and quality of wearable technologies. On Wednesday, a seminar titled "Tips on Marketing Your E-tailing Business" will feature seasoned industry experts discussing marketing strategies for online sales, while a "Testing and Certification Services for Textiles and Garments" seminar will also be held on the same day.- Talented designers present their latest worksDuring the fair, a number of runway shows will be staged, including fashion parades by local fashion design graduates, allowing them to demonstrate their talent on the Fashion Week stage. Tomorrow, students from the Chinese University of Hong Kong's School of Continuing and Professional Studies will stage their graduation parade. The Hong Kong Polytechnic University will also host a graduate fashion show and lingerie show tomorrow and on Wednesday, while the Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong will stage a graduation show tomorrow.New designs are being launched at Fashion Week shows. Indonesian brand Neusa by Purana unveiled its latest collection blending traditional Indonesian fabric with modern designs at this morning's international fashion parade. Another parade today spotlighted a new exhibitor from Saudi Arabia, showcasing its latest ethnically rich designs. In addition, Macau brand Chavin and the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Centre will host international fashion parades on Wednesday, with Chavin featuring its evening wear and wedding gown series under the theme of "Nouvel Collection."Fair website:Hong Kong Fashion Week for Spring/Summer: www.hktdc.com/hkfashionweekssPhoto Download: http://bit.ly/2tFgxOcMedia Registration:Media representatives wishing to cover the event may register on-site with their business cards and/or media identification.To view press releases in Chinese, please visit http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/tcAbout HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than 40 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Google+, Twitter @hktdc, LinkedIn.Google+: https://plus.google.com/+hktdcTwitter: http://www.twitter.com/hktdcLinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/hong-kong-trade-development-councilSource: HKTDCContact:Copyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.