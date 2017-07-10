Alain Mabanckou



HKTDC Communication and Public Affairs Department Billy Ng Tel: +852 2584 4393 Email: billy.km.ng@hktdc.org Joe Kainz Tel: +852 2584 4216 Email: joe.kainz@hktdc.org

HONG KONG, July 10, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - A strong international line-up will feature at the 28th edition of the HKTDC Hong Kong Book Fair, which will host around 670 exhibitors from 37 countries and regions from 19-25 July at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC).Among the highlights is the International Cultural Village, which will feature consulates and cultural promotion organisations from 28 countries showcasing their local books and cultural products. Among the newcomers to this section will be Colombia, Nepal, Pakistan, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates. Meanwhile, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Portugal and Spain will join forces to set up the new European Union Pavilion at the Grand Foyer on the third floor of the HKCEC to showcase European culture.With support from the Consulate-General of France in Hong Kong & Macau and Consulate-General of Spain in Hong Kong, the World of Knowledge Seminar Series will spotlight speakers, including illustrator Cedric Fernandez and film critic Arnaud Lanuque from France, French-Congolese novelist Alain Mabanckou, as well as international relations experts Peter Gordon and Juan Jose Morales from Spain.- French and Hong Kong illustrators collaborate on Le Petit PrinceThe French literary classic Le Petit Prince, has inspired readers over the years, including Cedric Fernandez. With an interest in aviation, the illustrator is fascinated not only by the tale of Le Petit Prince, but also in the life of its author, Antoine de Saint-Exupery - a pioneering aviator - who inspired Mr Fernandez' comics Saint-Exupery: Le Seigneur des sables and Saint Exupery: Le Royaume des etoiles.In Hong Kong, there are also many who would like to bring Le Petit Prince back to life, including a Hong Kong publisher who recently published a Cantonese version of Le Petit Prince, with local illustrators Michelle Chan and Aria Lui recreating the literary classic.The three illustrators will share their thoughts on Le Petit Prince at a Book Fair session titled "Meeting the Little Prince: A Crossed Perspective between Hong Kong and French Artists / Creators." The trio will do a live demonstration of their art, with the audience also invited to take part.- The birth of African Les MiserablesBorn in the Republic of Congo, Alain Mabanckou is a leading French-language writer who has published several bestselling novels, essays and poetry collections, including his debut Bleu-Blanc-Rouge, which received the Grand Prix Litteraire d'Afrique Noire in 1999. His works have been translated into 15 languages, reaching an international audience.Mr Mabanckou's Afro-French background figures prominently in his writings. Four of his novels are based on his childhood in the Republic of Congo, while his latest work, Black Moses, published this year, recounts the life of a Congolese orphan nicknamed Little Pepper in the 1970s. The novel examines Congo's deep-seated social problems, including poverty, slavery and tribal disputes, and exposes the absurdity of the era seen through the eyes of the orphan. Critics have likened the book to Victor Hugo's Les Miserables and Mr Mabanckou's works have been compared with those of Victor Hugo and Charles Dickens, hailing him as one of today's great storytellers.Mr Mabanckou will address a Book Fair seminar entitled "Africa's Best Storyteller meets the Hong Kong Public" on 21 July.- French critic to speak on Hong Kong filmsHong Kong films have a global following, including in France. Since 2000, Arnaud Lanuque has been instrumental in promoting Hong Kong films in France through his reviews of Hong Kong cinema in the French media. In 2010, he co-wrote the book Les Actrices Chinoises about Chinese and Hong Kong actresses.His latest book, Police Vs Syndicats du Crime, investigates the classic Hong Kong film genre of cops and triads. Apart from delving into the conflicts between police and triads, the book analyses the characteristics of various cops-and-triad films, alongside interviews with more than 40 Hong Kong film-industry players, including celebrated directors Tsui Hark and Ringo Lam, as well as actor Anthony Wong. At a Book Fair seminar called "Hong Kong Cops and Triads Films: Between West and East," Mr Lanuque will examine the Hong Kong film genre together with Hong Kong film critic Sam Ho.- Retracing the Ruta via de la PlataEven as China promotes the revival of the Silk Road trade through its Belt and Road Initiative, the ancient Ruta via de la Plata commercial corridor, linking China and Mexico, has been in place since the 16th century. A Book Fair session titled "The Silver Way: Travel-writing Across the Pacific of the 16th-19th Centuries" will feature Peter Gordon and Juan Jose Morales, who will introduce their book, The Silver Way: China, Spanish American and the Birth of Globalisation, 1565-1815. Examining the origin and development of globalisation, the book shows how trade between China and Latin America has flourished for centuries, and offers insights into the current international economic landscape.The authors will address the seminar at the invitation of the Consulate-General of Spain in Hong Kong.- More events on French cultureOther events to be staged by the Consulate-General of France in Hong Kong & Macau at the Grand Foyer will include:- The "Alliance Francaise: French Speak-dating with Our Beloved Comics Heroes" session, teaching simple French conversation- The "Travel: a cultural experience" Panel Discussion (with Atout France), where travel experts will share various aspects of French culture- Meet-the-author and book-signing session with Florence de Changy, author of "Le vol MH370 n'a pas disparu"- A children-friendly event titled "Ms. Fung Chun Kam's Story-telling: Fantastic Bubbles and Stone Cat"- A French music performance by the Symphonic Band of TWGHs. Yow Kam Yuen College.- A reading session by the Consuls General of the European Union in the Grand Foyer on 21 July at 17:45.Further details are available at the Hong Kong Book Fair website (www.hkbookfair.com), including information on registering for the free seminars.Requests for author interviews, including the proposed interview format, questions and contact details, should be sent to billy.km.ng@hktdc.org on or before 14 July.Hong Kong Book Fair Website: www.hkbookfair.comHKTDC Media Room: http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/tcPhoto Download Link: http://bit.ly/2v2kcVOMedia Registration:Media representatives wishing to cover the event may register on-site with their business cards and/or media identification.To view press releases in Chinese, please visit http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/tcFull release, with Event Details, can be viewed at http://bit.ly/2tzks0NAbout HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than 40 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Google+, Twitter @hktdc, LinkedIn.Google+: https://plus.google.com/+hktdcTwitter: http://www.twitter.com/hktdcLinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/hong-kong-trade-development-councilSource: HKTDCContact:Copyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.