sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 10.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,362 Euro		-0,001
-0,28 %
WKN: A1KBC9 ISIN: AU000000CDV9 Ticker-Symbol: C3L 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CARDINAL RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CARDINAL RESOURCES LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,365
0,382
15:15
0,365
0,381
13:45
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CARDINAL RESOURCES LIMITED
CARDINAL RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARDINAL RESOURCES LIMITED0,362-0,28 %