Both projects are located in the region of Var and are scheduled to be completed by the end of this year.

French wind and solar project developer Voltalia has started construction on two solar plants with a combined capacity of 14.2 MW in southern France.

The company said that both projects are located in the region of Var, and that these were awarded a 20-year FIT contract in the auction CRE III held by the French government in late 2015.

The largest project will be located in Brignoles and will have a capacity ...

