

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's foreign trade surplus decreased in May, as exports grew slower than imports, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Monday.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus shrank to DKK 4.8 billion in May from DKK 5.4 billion in April.



Exports rebounded 2.1 percent monthly in May, after a 1.5 percent fall in the prior month. Similarly, imports climbed 3.7 percent, reversing a 0.4 percent drop in April.



Shipments to EU countries rose only 0.2 percent over the month and those to non-EU countries climbed by 4.9 percent.



Separately, the statistical office revealed that country's current account surplus increased to DKK 16.2 billion in May from DKK 14.3 billion in the previous month.



