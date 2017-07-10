Platform provides enhanced operational efficiencies, risk management capabilities and regulatory compliance

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) a leading global provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) today announced that the Red Cross Rescue Service in Tyrol, Austria, has awarded Inseego's Ctrack a five-year contract to deploy its fleet management SaaS solution across the Red Cross's fleet of rescue vehicles. Ctrack's platform was chosen to drive increased efficiency of the Red Cross's rescue service operations through an advanced fleet management system that monitors multiple parameters of critical importance to the emergency services industry.

Key features of the solution include driver behavior, along with exceptions such as harsh braking and cornering, and automatic trip recording when emergency lights, sirens, or various other indicators are activated.

Where traditionally a vehicle was just a dot on a map, the Red Cross is now provided with continuous in-depth information about every aspect of their fleet. The Ctrack solution not only provides mission critical information for the Red Cross's emergency services, it also helps re-produce trip information to defend legal disputes surrounding insurance claims as well as help comply with government regulations and documentation requirements.

In addition, Ctrack's flexible platform was able to seamlessly integrate with the Red Cross's own in-house software, Inoffice©. This central administrative program was tailor-made to deal with the daily challenges of fleet management and personnel administration. "We take data from Ctrack as well as data from the service administration software and marry them to create a travel log," explains Rescue Service Tyrol CEO, Andreas Karl.

Importantly, due to Ctrack's ability to link to service scheduling data via Inoffice©, there is no need for a driver identification key. This saves critical time in an environment where every second counts to save a life. "With the links between these two software programs, we are raising our rescue service to a level that has never before been seen in Austria," Karl says.

The fleet manager also benefits from Ctrack's robust software solution. Ctrack helps to provide daily, precise information about the mileage each vehicle travels per month and per year, and provides visibility on which routes they travel. "Accurate data received in real-time optimizes cost accounting and makes strategic fleet control possible, especially when the fleet travels in some very remote locations," adds Karl.

The software implementation also takes away the hassle of manually inputting information. "A digital travel log is of fundamental importance to show all the movements of the vehicles, especially when it comes to complying with some of the country's stringent regulations," says Herbert Hagmann, fleet manager of Rescue Service Tyrol.

"We are extremely satisfied. The service and support that we receive from Ctrack are excellent, and the coordination between IT and technicians is great," concludes Karl.

"We are particularly pleased that Ctrack is professionally supporting the Red Cross Rescue Service with its fleet management SaaS solution. After all, we are united in the fact that many years of experience in the market inspire the further development of product and service in order to continually improve quality for our customers," says Maria Johanning, MD of Ctrack Germany.

ABOUT INSEEGO CORP.

Inseego Corp. is a leading global provider of MiFi®-branded intelligent wireless solutions for the worldwide mobile communications market and software-as-a-service (SaaS) and solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT). The Company sells its telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including its fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage-based insurance platforms. Inseego Corp. also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Inseego North America (formerly Feeney Wireless). With over 30 years of experience, Inseego provides customers with secure and innovative solutions and analytics for approximately 633,000 global subscribers, including 189,000 fleet management subscribers. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California. www.inseego.com Twitter @inseego

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. These factors include risks relating to technological changes, new product introductions, continued acceptance of Inseego' products and dependence on intellectual property rights. These factors, as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, are discussed in more detail in Inseego' filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov) and other regulatory agencies.

©2017. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

