The Dubai Mall installs Senion's Indoor Positioning System to help 80 million visitors annually navigate the 12.1 million square foot complex

Indoor positioning system (IPS) leader Senion announced it is installing its StepInside® IPS in the world's most visited shopping and entertainment destination The Dubai Mall in the United Arab Emirates.

StepInside, which works like a GPS for indoor locations, will further enhance The Dubai Mall visitor experience with location services on mobile devices, as well as real-time integration with the mall's smartphone app that connects visitors with special retail offers and information about events. With the installation, The Dubai Mall, owned by Emaar Malls, underscores its commitment to the Smart City Initiative 2021 in Dubai that aims to make the city among the world's best-connected places.

In addition to 200 food and beverage outlets and 1,200 stores including Fashion Avenue, a 440,000 sq. ft. fashion precinct The Dubai Mall features a variety of entertainment amenities such as an aquarium, indoor theme park, cinemas, and an ice rink in a 12.1 million sq. ft. complex. The Dubai Mall is currently expanding to add an additional one million sq. ft. built up area that will include 150 new retail and leisure attractions.

"By incorporating StepInside, The Dubai Mall not only provides modern wayfinding to its shoppers, but also tools for retailers to better understand and connect with their customers," said Dr. Christian Lundquist, CEO and Co-Founder of Senion. "In a retail complex the size and popularity of The Dubai Mall, these tools dramatically change the way people buy and sell."

"We are focused on leveraging advanced digital technologies to ensure that our visitors have memorable experiences at our malls," said a spokesman for Emaar Malls. "We will continue to introduce new innovations such as Senion's IPS to ensure that our malls remain world class destinations and redefine the retail sector."

About The Dubai Mall

The Dubai Mall is the world's most visited shopping and entertainment destination, welcoming more than 80 million visitors annually. In addition to the 1,200 retailers, the flagship asset of Emaar Malls is home to more than 200 food and beverage outlets and several world-class leisure attractions.

About Senion

Senion is a global leader in indoor positioning solutions, bringing a seamless, responsive, and consumer-friendly foundation for location-based services applications. Senion comprehensive IPS services include analytics, wayfinding, geofencing, friend finder and tracking. With more than 300 IPS installations globally, Senion has worked closely with shopping malls, hospitals, corporate campuses and more to improve workflows. Senion is headquartered in Linkoping, Sweden, and San Francisco. Find us on the web at www.senion.com.

