TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/10/17 -- TeraGo Inc. ("TeraGo" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO) (www.terago.ca) is pleased to announce that David Charron has been appointed as its next Chief Financial Officer to be effective on or about September 5, 2017.

David brings more than 20 years of financial leadership experience to the Company and a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the IT services industry. He is currently serving his remaining term as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary at Redknee Solutions Inc. ("Redknee") (TSX: RKN), a provider of mission-critical monetization and subscriber management solutions to communications service providers. David has spent ten years at Redknee and is responsible for all of its financial and corporate matters, including financial and management reporting, financial planning and analysis, investor relations, taxation, treasury and the legal function. His pending departure from Redknee and subsequent start at TeraGo will occur after the completion of Redknee's previously announced rights offering. Prior to his tenure with Redknee, David held senior finance positions with Nortel Networks Corporation and The Descartes Systems Group. David has a Bachelor of Engineering as well as a Masters of Business Administration degree, both from McMaster University. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant of Ontario (CPA, CMA) and is a member of Professional Engineers Ontario.

"On behalf of the Board and all employees of TeraGo, I want to say that we are very excited to be welcoming David to the TeraGo senior leadership team as our new CFO. I am confident he has the right blend of experiences and qualifications to help the Company continue its execution of the strategic growth plan," says Tony Ciciretto, President and CEO of TeraGo.

About TeraGo

TeraGo provides businesses across Canada and internationally with cloud, colocation and connectivity services. TeraGo manages over 3,000 cloud workloads, nine data centres in the Greater Toronto Area, the Greater Vancouver Area, Ottawa, Kelowna, Winnipeg, St. Louis and Newport, United Kingdom, and owns and manages its own IP network. The Company serves approximately 4,000 business customers in 46 major markets across Canada including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and Winnipeg. TeraGo Networks is a Competitive Local Exchange Carrier (CLEC) and was recognized by IDC as a Major Player in MarketScape Cloud Vendor Assessment. TeraGo Networks was also selected as one of Canada's Top Small and Medium Employers for 2017.

