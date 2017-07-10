

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures held near their lowest in four months Monday morning, hurt by signs the Federal Reserve will join other central banks in raising interest rates in the next few months.



This week's most watched event will be Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen speaking before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday, as traders are desperate for clues about when the Fed intends to hike rates and unwind their $4.25 trillion balance sheet.



This morning, gold was up $12 at $1212 an ounce, having dropped sharply last week following a better-than-forecast June jobs report.



Also, the minutes of the Fed's most recent meeting showed that policymakers still think weak inflation will be transitory, opening the door for further tightening.



Rising stocks have also dented gold prices, with investors looking beyond precious metals in favor of risky assets. Silver was hammered last week, dropping to $15.58 an ounce, the lowest since April 2016.



A reading on consumer credit is scheduled for 3 p.m. Eastern Time.



