

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures continued to plunge Monday amid doubts that OPEC can achieve meaningful compliance with its dubious supply quota plan.



Libya and Nigeria are taking full advantage of their exemption from OPEC's agreement with Russia to cut production. The two African nations are pumping oil at a strong pace, and with U.S. production in high gear the global oil surplus remains.



WTI light sweet crude oil was down 47 cents to $43.76 a barrel, back near Junes yearly low near $42. If technical support levels are broken with a move below $42 a significant sell-off may be triggered.



Markets ignored comments from Saudi Aramco's oil chief. The world is heading for an oil-supply shortage that booming U.S. shale production can't prevent, Amin Nasser said Monday, according to the Wall Street Journal.



Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen is speaking before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday, perhaps offering clues about when the Fed intends to hike rates and unwind their $4.25 trillion balance sheet.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX