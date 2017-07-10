Saudi Arabia Electric Drives Market 2017-2023: Forecasts by Types, Voltage, Power, End User, Applications, Regions, and Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Saudi Arabia Electric Drives Market (2017-2023): Forecast by Types, Voltage, Power, End User, Applications, Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report to their offering.

According to research, Saudi Arabia Electric Drives market revenues are projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2017-2023.

Growing petrochemical industry, expansion of industrial sector along with upcoming infrastructural projects are some of the key factors which would fuel the growth of Saudi Arabia Electric Drives market over the next six years. Further, expected recovery of oil prices would also increase government funding in oil & gas and petrochemical projects which would drive the demand for electric drives in the country.

Though, the market witnessed decline in 2015 and 2016 and the same trend is expected in 2017 as well, however, the market is likely to improve post 2017 due to anticipated recovery of oil prices. Changing government policies, economic diversification, expansion of automotive manufacturing as well as growth in petrochemical industry would fuel the market for electric Drives in Saudi Arabia.

In terms of power rating, high power drives dominated the market revenues on account of their huge consumption in the oil & gas and petrochemical industry. Further, high power drives would continue to dominate during the forecast period. Amongst all end users, the Petrochemical, Chemicals and Fertilizers (PCF), Oil & Gas, Water and Utilities sectors dominated the market, where major growth is exhibited in the PCF and Water and Utilities sectors. The key players in Saudi Arabia electric Drives market include: ABB, Schneider, Siemens and Rockwell and Danfoss.

The report thoroughly covers the Saudi Arabia Electric Drives market by types, applications, end users and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Saudi Arabia Electric Drives Market Overview

4. Saudi Arabia Electric Drives Market Dynamics

5. Saudi Arabia Electric Drives Market Trends

5.1. Internet of Things (IOT)

5.2. Trend to prefer Energy Efficient Drives

6. Saudi Arabia Electric Drives Market, By Types

6.1. Saudi Arabia AC Drives Market Overview

6.2. Saudi Arabia DC Drives Market Overview

7. Saudi Arabia Electric Drives Market, By Voltage

7.1. Saudi Arabia Low Voltage Electric Drives Market Overview

7.2. Saudi Arabia Medium Voltage Electric Drives Market Overview

7.2.1. Saudi Arabia Medium Voltage Drives Market Revenues & Volume,

8. Saudi Arabia Electric Drives Market, By Power

8.1. Saudi Arabia Low Power Electric Drives Market Overview

8.2. Saudi Arabia Medium Power Electric Drives Market Overview

8.3. Saudi Arabia High Power Electric Drives Market Overview

9. Saudi Arabia Electric Drives Market, By End User

9.1. Saudi Arabia Petrochemical, Chemicals and Fertilizers Electric Drives Market Overview

9.2. Saudi Arabia Oil and Gas Electric Drives Market Overview

9.3. Saudi Arabia Power Generation and Desalination Electric Drives Market Overview

9.4. Saudi Arabia Water & Waste Water Management Industry Electric Drives Market Overview

9.5. Saudi Arabia Metals, Mining & Cement Electric Drives Market Overview

9.6. Saudi Arabia Other End User Electric Drives Market Overview

10. Saudi Arabia Electric Drives Market, By Applications

10.1. Saudi Arabia Pump Application Electric Drives Revenues, 2015-2023F

10.2. Saudi Arabia Fan Application Electric Drives Revenues, 2015-2023F

10.3. Saudi Arabia Compressor Application Electric Drives Revenues, 2015-2023F

10.4. Saudi Arabia Conveyors Application Electric Drives Revenues, 2015-2023F

10.5. Saudi Arabia Extruders Application Electric Drives Revenues, 2015-2023F

10.6. Saudi Arabia Other Applications Electric Drives Revenues, 2015-2023F

11. Saudi Arabia Electric Drives Market, By Regions

11.1. Saudi Arabia Eastern Region Electric Drives Market Revenues, 2015-2023F

11.2. Saudi Arabia Western Region Electric Drives Market Revenues, 2015-2023F

11.3. Saudi Arabia Central Region Electric Drives Market Revenues, 2015-2023F

11.4. Saudi Arabia Southern Region Electric Drives Market Revenues, 2015-2023F

12. Saudi Arabia Government Spending Outlook

12.1. Saudi Arabia Actual Government Spending vs. Actual Government Revenues, 2012-2021F

12.2. Saudi Arabia Projected Expenditures for Financial Year 2017

13. Market Opportunity Assessment

13.1. Saudi Arabia Market Opportunity Assessment, By End User

13.2. Saudi Arabia Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Saudi Arabia Low Voltage AC Electric Drives Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2016

14.2. Saudi Arabia Medium Voltage AC Electric Drives Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2016

15. Company Profiles

15.1. ABB Electrical Industries Co. Ltd.

15.2. Siemens AG

15.3. Schneider Electric SE

15.4. Rockwell Automation Inc.

15.5. Danfoss A/S

15.6. WEG Middle East FZE

15.7. Nidec Corporation

15.8. CG Power Systems Belgium NV

15.9. General Electric Company

15.10. Eaton Corporation

16. Key Strategic Pointers

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wnmr7c/saudi_arabia





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716