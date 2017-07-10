Dalal Street Investment Journal set to Begin Stock Market Challenge 2, Quarter 3, as Real as it Gets

PUNE, India, July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

India's most trusted investment fortnightly; Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) launched Stock Market Challenge 2 (SMC2) in Jan 2017. Stock Market Challenge is a real-time trading simulation platform, the way it happens in the real stock market. In this game, the players get virtual cash account of 10 Lakh rupees to create the best-performing portfolio. They have to trade stocks in real time using virtual portfolio. SMC helps players to have experiential learning of economic and financial concepts of the stock market. They can discuss strategies with like-minded participants in the discussion groups and understand the nuances and test investment strategies.

DSIJ Stock Market Challenge platform offers colleges the most realistic simulation available. Students benefit from real-time, streaming platforms that feature Indian equities. Colleges can create their own private contests by selecting trading dates and trading parameters at free of cost. Also, they can play and learn on their Smart phones through our SMC2 app. Corporate houses can also engage their employees in SMC2 Learning activity.

As many B-Schools like Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), TAPMI, IFIM Business School, BITS Pilani, Symbiosis Institute of Management have organized customized Stock Market Challenge game for their students. When asked about the SMC experience, the response was overwhelming.The event coordinator of BITS Pilani says, "We are extremely thankful to DSIJ for conducting a private online stock market simulation game for us. The game was very useful for providing a practical experience of investing in stocks. It has also been appreciated by many on campus."

Here are some features of Stock Market Challenge 2:

Realistic to the market

Execution time of 1 min.

Short-selling feature and corporate benefits as per actual market

Responsive (Mobile + Tab) and Interactive design

Display of top 20 leaders' transactions

On the start of Stock Market Challenge 2, Quarter 3, Managing Director of DSIJ Pvt Ltd, Rajesh V Padode said,"Here is another opportunity for equity market enthusiasts to prove their mettle by joining the SMC 2 Quarter 3 contest and get ranked among the leaders while sharpening their investment skills in the process."

So, continue to track the market and keep on shuffling your portfolio to grab opportunities provided so as to maximize your gains.

Trade, learn and test strategy with SMC2.



Let's Play:http://bit.ly/2nmyUna .

AboutDSIJ

Thirty-years old but conventional, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ), India's No. 1 equity research and capital investment magazine is published every fortnight to cater to the needs of its reader-investors. Armed with a set of chosen experts on markets and corporate India, the fortnightly magazine has its focus on stock market research and recommendations, capital market analysis, personal finance investment advice and also analysis of various economic activities in the country along with its impact on Indian share markets.

Born in 1986, years before National Stock Exchange and market watchdog SEBI were established, DSIJ has always been the favourite among the reader-investors community across the length and breadth of the country. DSIJ is not only popular, more importantly, it is trust-worthy. Here, the word TRUST is valued the most because we help you to deal with your hard-earned money. We have grown across all these years, just because you too have grown with us seeing your money growing steadily.

Today, DSIJ is the only equity investment magazine in the country, which publishes well-researched stock analysis with clear cut guidance for investors on stocks - to buy, hold or sell. Our team of experts, analysts, market-observers and industry experts located in the cities which matter most, work hard to ensure you get the best. After all, you deserve the best. We are believed across the investing communities and we believe in our reader-investors.

To learn more about the company and services offered, please visit:http://www.dsij.in.

