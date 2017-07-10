VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/10/17 -- Northern Empire Resources Corp. (TSX VENTURE: NM) (the "Company" or "Northern Empire") today announced that Douglas J. Hurst has been appointed by the Board of Directors to the position of Executive Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Hurst has over 30 years of experience in the mining and natural resource industries having acted as geologist, consultant, mining analyst, senior executive and board member. Doug was previously a mining analyst with McDermid St. Lawrence and Sprott Securities and a contract analyst to Pacific International Securities and Octagon Capital. He was a founding executive of International Royalty Corporation which was purchased by Royal Gold for $700 million. Recently, Mr. Hurst was one of the founders of Newmarket Gold Inc. which was purchased for $1.0 billion by Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd in November, 2016. Mr. Hurst holds a bachelor of science in geology from McMaster University.

"I am thrilled to take on the role of Executive Chairman with the team at Northern Empire. The Sterling asset is one of the best development stage gold resources in Nevada," said Douglas J. Hurst, Executive Chairman and Director.

In addition, the Company wishes to announce that Shayla A. Forster has been appointed to the role of Corporate Secretary, effective immediately.

Michael G. Allen, President, CEO and Director of the Northern Empire said, "Doug will be a key driver of growth in the Company and increasing shareholder value. We've also strengthened our Company by adding Shayla Forster, and on behalf of the Board of Directors I wish to welcome her and Doug to their new roles within Northern Empire."

About Northern Empire

Northern Empire is an aggressive, Vancouver based, gold explorer/developer working to take advantage of the current improving market conditions by assembling a value driven portfolio of high quality gold properties.

Qualified Persons

Michael G. Allen, P. Geo., President of Northern Empire, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release. He is the non-independent qualified person for this new release and has verified the data.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF NORTHERN EMPIRE RESOURCES CORP.

Michael G. Allen, President, CEO and Director

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Certain information set forth in this news release contains "forward-looking statement", and "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. Except for statements of historical fact, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements, which include the Company's expectations about the completion of the proposed private placement future performance based on current results and expected cash costs and are based on the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, which may prove to be incorrect. Some of the forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans", and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which, may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projects of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: ability to raise sufficient funds for the acquisition; liabilities inherent in mine development and production; geological risks, the financial markets generally, the results of the due diligence investigations to be conducted by the Company, the ability of the Company to complete the Private Placement or obtain requisite TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statement will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipate in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Northern Empire Resources Corp.

Michael G. Allen

President, CEO and Director

604 646 4524



Northern Empire Resources Corp.

Jeff Sundar

Director

604 646 8356



