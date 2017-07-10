The Italian solar market has registered a 19% year-on-year growth in the first five months of this year. In May alone, newly installed PV power totaled 95.2 MW.

The Italian solar market has grown by 19% in the first five months of this year with around 204 MW of newly installed capacity, according to provisional numbers released by the Italian renewable energy association Anie Rinnovabili, which relies on data provided by the country's grid operator Terna.

This result represents a 19% increase compared to 171 MW in the first five months of 2016. This year's growth is mainly driven by the connection to the grid of five "grid-parity" PV plants with a combined capacity of 63 MW, which were completed in Montalto di Castro, Viterbo, Central Italy in May.

