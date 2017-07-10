Asia Pacific IoT Security Market, 2017-2023 - The Most Attractive Region for the Adoption of IoT Due to Smart City Projects

DUBLIN, July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Overview: Internet of Things (IoT) has turn out to be a chief requirement for the verticals such as IT & telecom, retail, BFSI, healthcare, and government due to its innovations and easy to adopt nature. IoT has its share of challenges which arise mainly due to the security concerns.

To overcome this security hassle, business organizations are hugely investing for the betterment of solutions for IoT security. At present, Asia Pacific is the most attractive region for the adoption of IoT due to smart city projects being built in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Industry Outlook

1.1 Industry Overview

1.2 Industry Trends

1.3 PEST Analysis



2 Report Outline

2.1 Report Scope

2.2 Report Summary

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Report Assumptions



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3 Related Markets

3.3.1 Cyber Security in Asia Pacific

3.3.2 Homeland Security in Asia Pacific



4 Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Trends

4.3 Market Definition

4.4 Market Segmentation

4.5 IoT Security Architecture

4.6 IoT Security Value Chain

4.7 Secure IoT Framework

4.8 IoT Security Concerns

4.9 Security Measures to Enable IoT

4.10 Porter 5 (Five) Forces



5 Market Characteristics

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Rise in security threats

5.1.1.2 Digitalization initiatives

5.1.1.3 Huge investment in IoT security solution

5.1.1.4 Development of smart cities

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Intense vendor competition in Asia Pacific

5.1.2.2 Increase in operational cost

5.1.2.3 Regulatory compliance

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Increasing demand for cloud security

5.1.3.2 Managed security service providers

5.1.3.3 Opportunity for video service providers (VSPs)

5.1.4 DRO - Impact Analysis



6 IoT Security Types: Market size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Network IoT Security

6.3 Cloud IoT Security

6.4 Wireless IoT Security

6.5 Application IoT Security

6.6 Endpoint IoT Security



7 Solutions: Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Identity & Access Management

7.3 Instruction Detection System and Instruction Prevention System

7.4 Data Loss Protection

7.5 DDoS Protection

7.6 Unified Threat Management

7.7 Risk & Vulnerability Management

7.8 Encryption

7.9 Others



8 Services: Market Size and Analysis

8.1 overview

8.2 Consulting Services

8.3 Managed Security Service

8.4 Integration Services



9 Verticals: Market Size and Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 BFSI

9.3 Government

9.4 Retail

9.5 Healthcare

9.6 IT & Telecom

9.7 Utility sector

9.8 Others



10 Countries: Market Size and Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 IoT security market in India

10.3 IoT security market in China

10.4 IoT security market in Japan

10.5 IoT security market in ANZ

10.6 IoT security market in Southeast Asia

10.7 IoT security market in South Korea

10.8 Others



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Vendor Assessment

11.1.1 McAfee

11.1.2 Cisco

11.1.3 Symantec

11.1.4 IBM

11.1.5 FireEye

11.2 Other Predominant Players



12 Vendor Profiles



Accenture

Cisco

Dell Security

FireEye

Gemalto NV

Global Generalist

IBM

Infineon Technologies AG

McAfee LLC

Oracle

Stormshield

Symantec Corp.

Trend Micro Incorporated.

