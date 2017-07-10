Asia Pacific IoT Security Market, 2017-2023 - The Most Attractive Region for the Adoption of IoT Due to Smart City Projects

DUBLIN, July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Asia Pacific IoT Security Market - Regional Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts to 2023" report to their offering.
Overview: Internet of Things (IoT) has turn out to be a chief requirement for the verticals such as IT & telecom, retail, BFSI, healthcare, and government due to its innovations and easy to adopt nature. IoT has its share of challenges which arise mainly due to the security concerns.
To overcome this security hassle, business organizations are hugely investing for the betterment of solutions for IoT security. At present, Asia Pacific is the most attractive region for the adoption of IoT due to smart city projects being built in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Industry Outlook
1.1 Industry Overview
1.2 Industry Trends
1.3 PEST Analysis
2 Report Outline
2.1 Report Scope
2.2 Report Summary
2.3 Research Methodology
2.4 Report Assumptions
3 Market Snapshot
3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM)
3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)
3.3 Related Markets
3.3.1 Cyber Security in Asia Pacific
3.3.2 Homeland Security in Asia Pacific
4 Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Trends
4.3 Market Definition
4.4 Market Segmentation
4.5 IoT Security Architecture
4.6 IoT Security Value Chain
4.7 Secure IoT Framework
4.8 IoT Security Concerns
4.9 Security Measures to Enable IoT
4.10 Porter 5 (Five) Forces
5 Market Characteristics
5.1 Market Dynamics
5.1.1 Drivers
5.1.1.1 Rise in security threats
5.1.1.2 Digitalization initiatives
5.1.1.3 Huge investment in IoT security solution
5.1.1.4 Development of smart cities
5.1.2 Restraints
5.1.2.1 Intense vendor competition in Asia Pacific
5.1.2.2 Increase in operational cost
5.1.2.3 Regulatory compliance
5.1.3 Opportunities
5.1.3.1 Increasing demand for cloud security
5.1.3.2 Managed security service providers
5.1.3.3 Opportunity for video service providers (VSPs)
5.1.4 DRO - Impact Analysis
6 IoT Security Types: Market size and Analysis
6.1 Overview
6.2 Network IoT Security
6.3 Cloud IoT Security
6.4 Wireless IoT Security
6.5 Application IoT Security
6.6 Endpoint IoT Security
7 Solutions: Market Size and Analysis
7.1 Overview
7.2 Identity & Access Management
7.3 Instruction Detection System and Instruction Prevention System
7.4 Data Loss Protection
7.5 DDoS Protection
7.6 Unified Threat Management
7.7 Risk & Vulnerability Management
7.8 Encryption
7.9 Others
8 Services: Market Size and Analysis
8.1 overview
8.2 Consulting Services
8.3 Managed Security Service
8.4 Integration Services
9 Verticals: Market Size and Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.2 BFSI
9.3 Government
9.4 Retail
9.5 Healthcare
9.6 IT & Telecom
9.7 Utility sector
9.8 Others
10 Countries: Market Size and Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 IoT security market in India
10.3 IoT security market in China
10.4 IoT security market in Japan
10.5 IoT security market in ANZ
10.6 IoT security market in Southeast Asia
10.7 IoT security market in South Korea
10.8 Others
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Vendor Assessment
11.1.1 McAfee
11.1.2 Cisco
11.1.3 Symantec
11.1.4 IBM
11.1.5 FireEye
11.2 Other Predominant Players
12 Vendor Profiles
- Accenture
- Cisco
- Dell Security
- FireEye
- Gemalto NV
- Global Generalist
- IBM
- Infineon Technologies AG
- McAfee LLC
- Oracle
- Stormshield
- Symantec Corp.
- Trend Micro Incorporated.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m3t97h/asia_pacific_iot
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716