London Nusantara Plantations PLC - Resignation of Director

10 July 2017

LONDON NUSANTARA PLANTATIONS PLC

("London Nusantara" or the "Company")

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

London Nusantara announces that Hussin Bin Abdul Jalil, non-Executive Director, has resigned with immediate effect for personal reasons.

Hussin played an instrumental part in the admission of the Company to the NEX Exchange Growth Market.

The Board thanks Hussin sincerely for his commitment and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

The Company

LONDON NUSANTARA PLANTATIONS PLC

Manichelvam Subramaniam, Chief Executive Officer +60 3 2727 1889

Simon Rothschild, Non-executive Director +44 7703 167 065

NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser +44 (0)20 7469 0930

PETERHOUSE CORPORATE FINANCE LIMITED

Mark Anwyl/Guy Miller