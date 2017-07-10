London Nusantara Plantations PLC - Resignation of Director

10 July 2017
LONDON NUSANTARA PLANTATIONS PLC
("London Nusantara" or the "Company")
RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR
London Nusantara announces that Hussin Bin Abdul Jalil, non-Executive Director, has resigned with immediate effect for personal reasons.
Hussin played an instrumental part in the admission of the Company to the NEX Exchange Growth Market.
The Board thanks Hussin sincerely for his commitment and wishes him well in his future endeavours.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
