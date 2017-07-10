Multiple Targets with Assessment Credits to 2033

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2017) - CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska") is pleased to report that it has increased its interest in the Cree East uranium project, one of the largest land positions in the eastern Athabasca. CanAlaska now owns an unencumbered 100% interest in the project which covers 57,752 hectares, (223 square miles) of highly prospective terrain. The project has land assessment credits banked until 2033 and hosts multiple large scale uranium targets.