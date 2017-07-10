SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/10/17 -- CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces the publication of an article taking a closer look at fully-reporting First Harvest Corp.'s (OTC PINK: HVST) mobile gaming app, Hemp Inc, and why it's more than just a cannabis-focused game -- it's a compelling advertising platform that fills a gaping hole in the cannabis industry for targeted advertising.

The cannabis industry is expected to be worth upwards of $50 billion by 2026, according to Cowen & Co., driven by the ongoing legalization of medical and recreational marijuana. While there are many different ways for investors to capitalize on the market, the media and advertising space may be the most compelling given the lack of entrenched competitors and the significant pent-up demand to reach targeted consumers.

Build a Cannabis Empire

First Harvest's Hemp Inc is a top-rated, as well as top-trending, game in both the App Store and Google Play that lets users build their very own cannabis empire. By choosing the correct strains, using top notch talent, and buying the latest equipment, users can compete against others in a social game that has rapidly gained traction among the cannabis consumer community. The company continues to add new features to the game to make it even more compelling over time. The game has achieved rankings as high as #1 in both on-line stores.

The company plans to monetize the 'freemium' game through in-app purchases that range in price from $0.99 to $9.99 depending on the item. In addition, the company plans to introduce branding and ad-placement within the game as well as celebrity affiliate agreements for revenue sharing via in-app purchases. This mirrors the strategy used by many other successful game developers, such as Activision Blizzard and Tencent Holdings.

Cannabis Social Network

First Harvest's CannaVoices is a member-based social media platform for subscribers to participate in an open forum with other pro-cannabis supporters. The platform consists of a digital magazine -- CannaVoices Lifestyle Magazine -- that showcases leading researchers, patients, enthusiasts, startups, and more, as well as a social media platform where users can interact with each other and discuss issues that matter to them.

The company plans to monetize CannaVoices through a traditional advertising model with a tie-in to its mobile gaming app. Social media has proven to be an extremely cost-effective way to reach customers since referrals from a friend and face-to-face recommendations carry the highest weight. As a result, the company may be able to charge premium prices for advertisements on the site, particularly given the lack of ad supply for the cannabis industry to leverage.

Advertising Platform

The cannabis industry struggles when it comes to advertising given the negative stigma attached to the drug. Many popular social media platforms, like Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Google+, don't provide the ability to tap into a segmented cannabis audience due to restrictive protocols within their terms of service. And it's unlikely that these trends will change until cannabis is legalized on a federal level - and even then it may not be permitted.

First Harvest aims to transform its Hemp Inc. game and CannaVoices network into a valuable platform for advertisers to reach engaged audiences of cannabis consumers and enthusiasts. The platform provides a brand-safe environment to reach a large, self-identified, socially-active, web-savvy, niche audience with targeted advertisements that are uniquely matched to the user's social engagement habits to maximize return on investment.

