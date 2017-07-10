SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - July 10, 2017) - With the approval of its Plan of Operations from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, this Vancouver-based miner can expand drilling within a historical mining trend in Utah.

Company included in article: Liberty Gold Inc.

In a June 27 press release, Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX: LGD) announced the approval of its Plan of Operations for the Goldstrike Oxide Gold Project in Utah. Goldstrike is located on the Utah/Nevada border and, according to the company, "like Kinsley Mountain and Newmont's Long Canyon deposit, Goldstrike represents part of a growing number of Carlin-style gold systems located off the main Carlin and Cortez trends in underexplored parts of the Great Basin."

Cal Everett, president and CEO of Liberty Gold, explained that the approval allows Liberty Gold to expand drilling to "the entire 14 square kilometer historical mine trend, as well as a large number of peripheral targets... Liberty can now work to build ounces at an accelerated pace."

