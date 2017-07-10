Global $28.8 Billion Pain Therapeutics Market, 2023

DUBLIN, July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Pain therapeutics market is forecast to grow from US$19.7 Billion in 2016 to US$28.8 Billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.

"Global Pain Therapeutics Market to 2023 - Innovative New Products to Address Unmet Need within Chronic Pain and Migraine, and Tackle Opioid Abuse" provides an introduction to the pain market, including disease epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathophysiology and co-morbidities and complications.

The US market alone is forecast to be worth US$13.5 Billion in 2023, accounting for 45.2% of the overall pain therapeutics market. Generic products are the main source of market revenue, accounting for over 50% of total market revenue in 2016. This is due mainly to the widespread usage (particularly in the US) of generic opioids, which are far more expensive than other generic analgesics.

There are 817 products in the pain therapeutics pipeline, including 75 for migraine, 118 for inflammatory pain and 255 for neuropathic pain. Some 63% of the pipeline is in the early drug development stages. The most promising drugs within the pipeline include those drugs belonging to the new class of migraine medication, the CGRPR antagonists that have been shown to be an effective preventative therapy for migraines. This class of drugs is forecast to generate an aggregate of US$5 Billion revenue by 2023.

A total of 363 licensing deals for pain therapeutics were completed between 2006 and April 2017, with an aggregate disclosed value of US$11.8 Billion. This highlights pharmaceutical company's interest in investment in analgesics. These deals varied considerably in terms of value, ranging from US$20,000 to US$1.5 Billion. Over 40 deals were valued at less than US$10m, while 19 were valued above US$200m.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Disease Cluster Introduction

1.2 Symptoms

1.2.1 Migraine

1.2.2 Inflammatory pain and neuropathic pain

1.3 Diagnosis

1.4 Pathophysiology

1.4.1 Nociceptive pain transmission

1.4.2 Pain modulation in the brain

1.4.3 Inflammatory pain

1.4.4 Migraine

1.4.5 Neuropathic pain

1.5 Epidemiology

1.5.1 Migraine

1.5.2 Inflammatory pain

1.5.3 Neuropathic pain

1.6 Comorbidities and Complications

1.7 Treatment

1.7.1 Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs

1.7.2 Opioid medications

1.7.3 Triptans

1.7.4 Other medications

1.7.5 Conclusion

2 Key Marketed Products

2.1 Celebrex (celecoxib) - Pfizer

2.2 Nucynta (tapentadol) - Depomed

2.3 Lyrica (pregabalin) - Pfizer

2.4 Exparel (bupivacaine) - Pacira

2.5 Voltaren (diclofenac sodium) - Novartis

2.6 Pennsaid (diclofenac sodium) - Horizon

2.7 Depakine (valproate sodium) - Daiichi Sankyo

2.8 Embeda ER (morphine sulfate + naltrexone) - Pfizer

2.9 Cymbalta (duloxetine hydrochloride) - Eli Lilly

2.10 Conclusion

3 Pipeline Landscape Assessment

3.1 Overview

3.2 Pipeline Development Landscape

3.3 Molecular Targets in the Pipeline

3.4 Clinical Trial Landscape

3.4.1 Failure Rate by Stage of Development, Indication and Molecule Type

3.4.2 Clinical Trial Duration by Stage of Development, Indication, and Molecule Type

3.4.3 Clinical Trial Size by Stage of Development, Indication and Molecule Type

3.4.4 Aggregate Clinical Program Size by Stage of Development, Indication and Molecule Type

3.5 Conclusion

3.6 Assessment of Key Pipeline Products

3.6.1 HTX-011 - Heron

3.6.2 Difelikefalin - Cara

3.6.3 Fremanezumab - Teva

3.6.4 Eptinezumab - Alder

3.6.5 Erenumab - Amgen and Novartis

3.6.6 Galcanezumab - Eli Lilly

3.6.7 Zilretta - Flexion

3.6.8 EMA-401 - Novartis

3.6.9 Conclusion

4 Multi-scenario Market Forecast to 2022

4.1 Overall Market Size

4.2 Generic Penetration

4.2.1 Generic Opioid Usage

4.3 Revenue Forecast by Molecular Target

4.3.1 Opioid Receptors

4.3.2 Serotonin Receptors 1B and 1D

4.3.3 Prostaglandin G/H Synthase (COX)

4.3.4 Calcitonin Gene Related Peptide Receptors

4.3.5 Multiple Targets

4.3.6 Ion Channels

5 Company Analysis and Positioning

5.1 Revenue and Market Share Analysis by Company

5.1.1 Teva - Company Set to Enter the Market and Secure Large Market Share by 2023

5.1.2 Pfizer - Key Patent Expiries to Drive Negative Growth

5.1.3 Pacira - Company to Secure a Large Market Share despite Small Product Portfolio

5.1.4 Novartis - Expansion of Pain Therapeutics Portfolio for the First Time since Voltaren

5.1.5 Amgen - Company Set to Enter Pain Market in Early Forecast Period and Achieve Rapid Growth

5.1.6 Allergan - Expansion of Product Portfolio to Drive Growth

5.1.7 Depomed - Revenue to Rise despite Upcoming Patent Cliff

5.1.8 Lilly - Lilly to Expand Position in Market as Patent for Cymbalta Expires

5.2 Company Landscape

5.3 Marketed and Pipeline Portfolio Analysis

6 Strategic Consolidations

6.1 Licensing Deals

6.1.1 Deals by Region, Value and Year

6.1.2 Deals by Indication

6.1.3 Deals by Stage of Development and Value

6.1.4 Deals by Molecule Type, Molecular Target and Value

6.1.5 Licensing Deals with Disclosed Values

6.2 Co-development Deals

6.2.1 Deals by Region, Value and Year

6.2.2 Deals by Indication

6.2.3 Deals by Stage of Development and Value

6.2.4 Deals by Molecule Type and Value

6.2.5 Co-development Deal with Disclosed Values

7 Appendix

