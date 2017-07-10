Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort Introduces Into its Recreational Offers, Games of Entertainment and Leisure for Adults and Children

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Barceló Hotels & Resorts moves one step further, offering the customer something more than what he expects in his common holidays. The customers of the Barceló Bávaro Palace and Barceló Bávaro Beach Adults Only (in Dominican Republic) can already enjoy a new interactive entertainment experience called Escape Room, where players look for clues and solve puzzles to escape from a locked room within 60 minutes.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/487281/Barcelo_Hotels_Logo.jpg )



Escape room is a new activity that reaches the Barceló Bávaro complex through the company Tropical Enterprises. Guests of all ages can enjoy this challenge of escaping from one of the two escape rooms, either The Lost Temple or the Blackbeard's Revenge. The games are designed for Russian, English and Spanish speakers. The available times are from 10:00 am to 12:00 am, every day.

It should be noted that Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort is the only hotel complex in the area that counts with this activity, a perfect opportunity to let the imagination fly and test the instinct to live an unforgettable experience.

At the resort, guests also have a variety of day time and evening entertainment activities for all ages, 24-hour sports bar, semi-Olympic pool, two water parks, a nightclub, 24-hour casino, Bowling center with 4 courts and reality virtual games to delight all customers, among other attractions.

Media Contact:

Alfonso López,

alopez@3aww.com,

+34-626-00-35-71

