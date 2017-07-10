L'Oréal and Perfect Corp. announce a global partnership that integrates makeup collections from L'Oréal brands worldwide in YouCam Makeup, the award-winning augmented reality (AR) beauty app. This collaboration offers hundreds of millions of beauty lovers the opportunity to virtually experience makeup collections from L'Oréal brands, learn about the products, and shop through the app or instore. Leveraging the app at L'Oréal counters or in free standing stores, the partnership also provides unique and innovative ways to create seamless consumer journeys online to offline.

"The Perfect Corp. L'Oréal partnership accelerates on building omnichannel services to enhance the consumer experience at every touchpoint. Virtual make up, livestreaming, augmented reality shopping are key features in a modern beauty journey that mixes online and offline. These services delight our consumers and increase conversion rates for our brands," says Lubomira Rochet, Chief Digital Officer of L'Oréal.

"We are delighted to partner with the beauty industry leader L'Oréal to offer a seamless makeover experience that brings brand products to life through AR technology," says Perfect Corp. CEO, Alice Chang. "This partnership allows beauty fans around the world to experience L'Oréal products like never before and represents a significant milestone that transforms the way consumers discover, try and buy beauty."

This partnership started with L'Oréal Paris and Yves Saint Laurent in Japan. The first phase began during this year's Cannes Film Festival where YouCam Makeup and L'Oréal Paris showcased 64 virtual beauty looks for fans in the US, India, Mexico and Russia to try virtually in the app. Each look incorporated a collection of L'Oréal Paris products that users could try on and purchase through the app, delivering a unique red carpet beauty experience using the latest AR technology.

About L'Oréal

L'Oréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 100 years. With its unique international portfolio of 34 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 25.8 billion euros in 2016 and employs 89,300 people worldwide. As the world's leading beauty company, L'Oréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail and e-commerce. Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of 3,870 people, are at the core of L'Oréal's strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world. L'Oréal's sustainability commitment for 2020 "Sharing Beauty With All" sets out ambitious sustainable development objectives across the Group's value chain. www.loreal.com

About Perfect Corp. YouCam Makeup

Perfect Corp. is the creator of the hugely popular beauty apps including the "super app" YouCam Makeup virtual makeover studio, YouCam Perfect selfie camera, YouCam Fun animated selfie filters, and YouCam Nails manicure salon. Perfect Corp. was founded to develop an interactive beauty journey that enables consumers to discover, try and buy beauty products via mobile devices. We are disrupting the beauty industry by using the most advanced augmented reality technology to create realistic makeup and beauty effects for users to try out right to the palm of their hand.

Launched in 2014, YouCam Makeup is the flagship app of YouCam Apps family, offering the most accurate 100-point facial detection for hundreds of millions of beauty lovers to try true-to-life makeup styles in real-time or on selfie photos.

