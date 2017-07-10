IoT In Oil and Gas Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Cloud, Security, Embedded System, Artificial Intelligence Plus Regional Market and Top Companies Profile.
The latest research report from business intelligence provider visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the IoT in Oil and Gas market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate $16.89bn in 2017.
(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )
TheIoT in Oil and Gas Market Forecast 2017-2027 responds to your need for definitive market data:
In this brand new report you find 80 in-depth tables, charts and graphs all unavailable elsewhere.
The 146 page report provides clear detailed insight into the global IoT in Oil and Gas market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
Report Scope
The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:
• 80 tables, charts and graphs analysing and revealing the growth prospects and outlook for the IoT in Oil and Gas market.
• Global IoT in Oil and Gas market forecasts and analysis from 2017-2027.
• IoT in Oil and Gas submarket forecasts from 2017-2027
• Cloud submarket 2017- 2027
• Security submarket 2017- 2027
• Embedded System submarket 2017- 2027
• Artificial Intelligence submarket 2017- 2027
• Regional IoT in Oil and Gas market forecasts from 2017-2027 with drivers and restraints for the regions including:
• Europe
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• MEA
• Latin America
• UK
• Germany
• Rest of Europe
• US
• Canada
• India
• China
• Rest of APAC
• Company profiles for the leading 9 IoT in Oil and Gas companies
IBM
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle
TCS
CTS
Accenture
SAP
Cisco
Capgemini
• Conclusions and recommendations which will aid decision-making
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the IoT in Oil and Gas market and leading companies. You find data, trends and predictions.
