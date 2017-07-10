IoT In Oil and Gas Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Cloud, Security, Embedded System, Artificial Intelligence Plus Regional Market and Top Companies Profile.

The latest research report from business intelligence provider visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the IoT in Oil and Gas market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate $16.89bn in 2017.

TheIoT in Oil and Gas Market Forecast 2017-2027 responds to your need for definitive market data:



In this brand new report you find 80 in-depth tables, charts and graphs all unavailable elsewhere.

The 146 page report provides clear detailed insight into the global IoT in Oil and Gas market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

Report Scope

The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:

• 80 tables, charts and graphs analysing and revealing the growth prospects and outlook for the IoT in Oil and Gas market.

• Global IoT in Oil and Gas market forecasts and analysis from 2017-2027.

• IoT in Oil and Gas submarket forecasts from 2017-2027

• Cloud submarket 2017- 2027

• Security submarket 2017- 2027

• Embedded System submarket 2017- 2027

• Artificial Intelligence submarket 2017- 2027

• Regional IoT in Oil and Gas market forecasts from 2017-2027 with drivers and restraints for the regions including:

• Europe

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• MEA

• Latin America

• UK

• Germany

• Rest of Europe

• US

• Canada

• India

• China

• Rest of APAC

• Company profiles for the leading 9 IoT in Oil and Gas companies

IBM

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle

TCS

CTS

Accenture

SAP

Cisco

Capgemini

• Conclusions and recommendations which will aid decision-making

List of Companies Mentioned in the Report :

Abilis Energy

Accenture

Accuvio Sustainability Software

Acoustic Data

Advanced Seismic

AIS Pro

Apellix

Aptomar

AquamatiX

ARKeX

BEET Analytics Technology

Biota

Capgemini

Cartasite

CDI

Cisco

Cognitive

Cold Bore Technology

Crosser Technologies

CTS

CVD Vale

Dark Vision

DeepSense

Deepstreamhub

deepstreamhub

Demand Energy Oil and Gas

DeviceLynk

Drillpmap

Drillutions

Dynamo Micropower

Edyza Inc.

EnCana Oil Gas

EnerSoft

EpiData

Evothings

Excelero Storage

Flutura

Go Factory, Inc.

Gooee

Greenbird Integration Technology

HutGrip

IBM

INTECH Process Automation

IOEXA, Inc.

IoTium

IOTsploit

Kinch Holdings LLC / Kinch Directional

M2Communication

Maana

MATRIX Labs

Menlo Micro

Microsoft

NeoFirma

Nervana

OAG Analytics

Omnitrol Networks

Optime Subsea

optiQGain

Oracle

Patrick Energy Resources

PetroFeed

Precog

Pyreos

Qamcom

Quantico Energy Solutions

Rebellion Photonics

Refill Fuel

Rigfinder

Rovco

RoviTracker

Runtitle

SAAR Microsystems

SAP

SCADAfence

Scortex

Seagull Oil And Gas Exploration

Seek Thermal

Sensoro

Seven Lakes Technologies

Siluria Technology

Sixis

Skynet Labs

SPHINX

Square Robot

SupplHi

SwellX Packers

Tachyus

Tagit Solutions

Tagle Information Technology Inc.

TCS

The Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz

Tube technology

Ubiterra

Unity Software

V5 Systems Inc

Valarm

Vidcentum R&D

Volansys Technologies

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com