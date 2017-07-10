VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/10/17 -- AZINCOURT URANIUM INC. ("Azincourt" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: AAZ) is pleased to announce that Alex Klenman has been appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer of Azincourt. Paul Reynolds will continue his role with the Company as a Director.

Mr. Klenman brings over 25 years of business development, marketing, finance, media and corporate communications experience. He has held senior management positions in both the public and private sectors. Mr. Klenman is currently Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of Nexus Gold Corp which has seen its market cap rise substantially over the last twelve months. In addition, he has served as a communications consultant for several TSX-V listed resource companies, including among others Roxgold Inc. and Forum Uranium. Mr. Klenman also spent ten years in broadcasting in Vancouver, which included notable board positions with CKVU Television and Canwest Pacific Television.

"On behalf of Azincourt, we welcome Alex to our team," says Ian Stalker, Chairman of Azincourt. "We've seen what Alex has done with Nexus Gold over the last year and we're excited to bring someone on with his level of contacts, work ethic and track record to our team. I think he will be an incredible addition to the team and his involvement should be very beneficial to our shareholders."

As Interim Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Klenman's primary responsibility will be working with Mr. Stalker, Mr. Reynolds and Mr. O'Connor in leading the project exploration team through the continued work program of the company's East Preston project, review projects and opportunities to complement our existing portfolio and expand investor awareness. Mr. Klenman adds a tremendous breadth and depth of experience to the team which is underpinned by his strong track record of successful project development and value creation.

"I want to thank Paul, Ian and the team for the opportunity to get involved," said Mr. Klenman. "As an existing shareholder of the company, I feel Azincourt will benefit over the coming quarters as we begin the upcoming work program on our East Preston Project in the Athabasca Basin. I believe the long-term prognosis for the energy sector is a positive one, and Azincourt is well positioned for the future upturn we expect. I look forward to being a part of the team," continued Mr. Klenman.

The company looks forward to providing a corporate update in regards to the work program on their East Preston Project in the next several weeks.

About Azincourt Uranium Inc.

Azincourt Uranium Inc. is a Canadian-based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties. The Company's Patterson Lake North Property ("PLN"), is located in the western Athabasca Basin, and lies adjacent and to the north of the Patterson Lake South property (Arrow deposit) owned by Fission Uranium Corp. The Company owns a 10% working interest in PLN and Fission 3.0 owns a 90% interest. In addition, the Company owns an option to acquire up to 70% of the East Preston Project, also in the Athabasca Basin, located to the south and adjacent to NexGen Energy's Rook 1 project, host to the high grade Arrow Deposit.

