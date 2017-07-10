TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/10/17 -- Canada House Wellness Group Inc. "Canada House" (CSE: CHV)(CSE: CHV.CN)(CNSX: CHV.CN), together with its three operating divisions, Marijuana For Trauma "MFT", Knalysis Technologies "Knalysis" and Abba Medix "Abba" is very pleased to announce that its Knalysis Technologies Division has just released their FREE Knalysis Wellness Tracker Application which helps patients monitor how well their cannabis treatments are working to relieve their symptoms. It can be downloaded from the Apple store for iPhones and iPads or from Google Play for Android phones and tablets. Just search for "Knalysis Wellness Tracker".

To view the images appearing here in the press release, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1098838_1.pdf

This great technology goes way beyond the anecdotal. It actually quantifies how effective cannabis products are for each individual at treating their specific symptoms! For the first time, the great tools we use in our own clinics are now available to everyone in the industry.

Keeping track of one's treatments, moods and general physical condition throughout the day, allows the trained professionals at our Marijuana For Trauma clinics to identify the cannabis prescription tweaks needed to find each client's "sweet spot". This sweet spot is where a client regains his or her physical, mental and emotional balance earlier lost by trauma and harmful "pharmaceutical cocktails".

Tracking and reporting on what products and strains are relieving the specific symptoms from which patients are suffering is essential to our objective of helping each of our 10,000 clients to optimal mental and physical health.

This Wellness Tracker Application rounds out Knalysis' fully customizable, cloud-based, suite of technology which already includes its Data Analytics Web Portal and its Cannabis Patient Management software, which can be seen at www.knalysis.com.

To view the image appearing here in the press release, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1098838_2.pdf

The data from the app is integrated with the Analytics Web Portal, allowing growers, clinics, clinical trials, and dispensaries access to product-efficacy data in their own branded version of the Portal. Patient information can also be passed into the Cannabis Patient Manager to allow cannabis coaches and practitioners to optimize treatment plans with their patients. Learn more about our eco-system of solutions at www.knalysis.com.

Available in the App Store and Google Play, search by "Knalysis", download the Knalysis Wellness Tracker app, and start tracking your treatments today!

About Knalysis Technologies:

Knalysis Technologies is a software company that dedicates its R&D team to creating new solutions to the needs and opportunities within our fast growing cannabis industry.

Knalysis is a Division of the Canada House Wellness Group, a publicly-traded Canadian company with one of the largest networks of cannabis clinics in Canada. These clinics currently counsel more than 10,000 clients to find better health with medical cannabis.

Knalysis is responding to a growing need for health technology that connects every aspect of the medical cannabis field. It will continue to pioneer software that seamlessly links physician, provider, and patient. Purpose-built in its own clinics, Knalysis' suite of software has been battle-tested with its thousands of patients; treating a broad range of ailments and symptoms.

Canada House Wellness Group Inc.

Canada House is the parent company of Marijuana for Trauma Inc., Knalysis Technologies and Abba Medix Corp. The Company's goal is to become a marketplace leader through strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to create a fully integrated cannabis therapy company. For more information please visit http://www.canadahouse.ca.

Notice: Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information. Certain statements within this website and related documents pertaining to the Company constitute "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, business plans and/or objectives, sales programs, forecasts and projections, assumptions, expectations, and/or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements". Such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated effects of the Acquisition, regulatory changes, timeliness of government approvals for the granting of permits and licenses, including the final approval to resume trading on the CSE, changes in medical marijuana prices, actual operating performance of facilities, competition and other risks affecting the Company in particular and the medical marijuana industry generally, including those set out in the Listing Statement. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Boom Capital Markets

Steve Low

647-620-5101

steve@boomcapitalmarkets.com



Knalysis Technologies

Paul Methot

President

(506) 471-5616

paul@knalysis.com



