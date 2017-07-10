Solar had likely the largest share of the 472 projects awarded in the auction, which was open to PV, wind and hydropower projects up to 1 MW.

The Polish government has contracted around 4.725 TWh of power in the renewable energy auction it held on June 29, according to information provided to pv magazine by local PV analyst Piotr Pajak.

According to Pajak, although the Polish authorities have not disclosed the number of PV projects selected in the auction, solar is expected to have the largest share of the 472 awarded projects. The lowest bid for the auction was 195 PLN ($52.6)/MWh, the highest bid reached 398,97 PLN ($107.6)/MWh. The Polish energy regulator URE had set a ceiling price for PV of 450 PLN ($121.3)/MWh.

The owners of the power generators selected in the auction will sell the electricity with the offered price for a period of 15 years, and the price will be increased ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...