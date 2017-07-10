Together StarLeaf and Synergy Sky make entering a scheduled Skype for Business Meeting a simple one button to push operation for any incumbent video system.

StarLeaf, the leading cloud video conferencing and calling provider, and Synergy SKY, the leading provider of collaboration and video conferencing management software, join forces to deliver an integrated solution that removes the last traces of complexity, faced by users when joining a scheduled Skype for Business Meeting from an incumbent video system. The integration makes it possible for third-party video systems, such as those from Cisco and Polycom, to have their proprietary 'one button to push' feature fully operational, when joining a scheduled Skype Meeting or StarLeaf event. This new development is available for all Skype for Business on-premise deployments and Office 365.

The seamless pairing of the Sky Meeting Server (SMS) from Synergy SKY with the StarLeaf OpenCloud unifies the two very different and incompatible worlds of Skype for Business and legacy video, into one smooth collaborative environment. Specifically, StarLeaf's OpenCloud paves the way for all systems to participate in a single meeting by taking care of incompatibilities, and SMS ensures a smooth user experience by reinstating the third-party systems' one button to join feature. This integration allows StarLeaf to offer complete connectivity for all instances of Skype for Business, covering on-premise and Office 365.

"Working with Synergy SKY is yet another example of how our partner ecosystem continues to address real world problems for the enterprise," said Kevin Bernitz, VP Products at StarLeaf. "Through our cloud's seamless interoperability and open APIs, we ensure that customers continue to benefit from their current video systems. Now, with the addition of Synergy SKY we go further to guard against obsolescence for these old systems, by keeping them current and easy to use in an evolving UC landscape."

"It's an honor and a validation of our technology to be invited by StarLeaf to work together to make Skype for Business and video meetings easy to book and join," says Ståle Reitan, CEO Synergy SKY. "When you plan a meeting you want to know: where, who and when. Until now that has been quite tricky to do in mixed video meetings. Either there has been proprietary software solutions or plugins, which both require specialized skills from the user. With SMS you schedule and plan your meetings in Outlook and add people, Skype and video rooms natively. And when the meeting is due every user joins in one click."

The joint solution is available to any organization that needs to solve interoperability between Skype for Business and legacy video meeting room systems, while also continuing to benefit from the ease of use delivered by third party systems' resident join now buttons.

About StarLeaf

StarLeaf brings people together through the power of video conferencing and calling. StarLeaf is a service provider with a global platform that delivers secure, reliable and rich video conferencing services to Fortune 500 companies all the way down to the smallest organizations around the world. Whether a company chooses StarLeaf conference room systems or already has their own for instance from Cisco, Polycom, Lifesize or Avaya StarLeaf removes the complexity and cost of management and enables users to call anyone else, including those who use Microsoft Skype for Business as their client. StarLeaf is an award-winning company, most recently it was the recipient of the Frost Sullivan Video Conferencing Leadership Award. For more information, please visit www.starleaf.com.

About Synergy SKY

Synergy SKY is a team of videoconferencing and collaboration experts from TANDBERG, Cisco and leading integrators who develops software that will drive adoption and utilization of collaboration. We have been in the market since 2008. The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with offices in USA, UK and Sweden. For information, please visit www.SynergySKY.com.

