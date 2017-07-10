

BAD VILBEL (dpa-AFX) - Nidda Healthcare AG, the acquiring company of Bain Capital and Cinven Partners LP, Monday announced a new voluntary public takeover offer for STADA Arzneimittel AG (STDAY.PK, STDAF.PK). The total financial consideration for the offer is 66.25 euros per STADA share, comprising an offer price of 65.53 euros plus a dividend of 0.72 euros.



The renewed offer estimates STADA's equity value at approximately 4.124 billion euros and is around 16 million euros above the first offer. The offer corresponds to an attractive premium of 49.5 percent on the uninfluenced closing price on December 9, 2016.



The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority or BaFin has approved the exemption from the one-year exclusion period for the submission of a renewed offer. The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of STADA support the new takeover offer.



The acceptance period for the takeover offer will be four weeks, subject to conditions with a minimum acceptance rate of 63 percent. The takeover offer is still fully financed.



Engelbert Coster Tjeenk Willink, chairman of STADA said the reduced minimum acceptance threshold as well as shareholders who obliged to tender about 20 percent of shares also ensure high transaction security.



'That is why we appreciate the renewed takeover offer and have decided to support the request for exemption of Bain Capital and Cinven.'



