Global $6.82 Billion Hexamethylenediamine Market 2017-2022 by Application & End-Use Industry - Increasing Demand for Polyamides from the 3D Printing Market

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Hexamethylenediamine Market by Application (Nylon Synthesis, Curing Agents, Lubricants, Biocides, Coatings Intermediate, Adhesives), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Textile, Paints & Coatings, Petrochemical) - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.
The hexamethylenediamine market is estimated to be USD 5.35 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 6.82 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period, from 2017 to 2022
The surging demand of hexamethylenediamine in developing nations and growing automotive industry are anticipated to drive the hexamethylenediamine market in the coming years.
The key factors inhibiting the growth of the hexamethylenediamine market are the slowdown of the Chinese economy and environmental related issues. The economic slowdown in China may adversely impact small to medium-sized private firms. China is a major trade partner of emerging economies, and its economic slowdown will hinder the growth of these economies. This will, in turn, impact the hexamethylenediamine market in China. However, it is anticipated that, with a recovery from this economic slowdown, the demand of hexamethylenediamine from various end-use industries will gain momentum in the coming years. Nylon-based textiles and engineering plastic products and components are considered harmful to the environment and are frequently criticized by environmental NGOs. Industries, such as automotive, electrical & electronics, and packaging, extensively use plastic products & components and are especially criticized for their role in solid waste disposal and economical recycling issues.
Key players in the hexamethylenediamine market include BASF SE (Germany), E. I. du Pont de Nemours (DuPont) (US), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. (US), Invista (US), Ascend Performance Materials (US), Rennovia, Inc. (US), and Compass Chemical (US), among others. These companies have carried out developmental strategies, such as expansions and agreements, to meet the growing demand for hexamethylenediamine and to increase their market shares.
