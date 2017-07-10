

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pope Resources (POPE) announced that Chief Financial Officer John Lamb is leaving the Partnership effective as of August 11, 2017 to pursue other opportunities. Lamb has served as the Partnership's principal financial officer since April 20, 2015.



The company noted that it will promote Daemon Repp to the role of principal financial officer with the title of Director of Finance. Repp's previous role with the Partnership was as a Portfolio Manager supporting the growth of the private equity timber fund business. Between now and August 11, Mr. Lamb will assist with the transition of Repp into his new role. Sean M. Tallarico will continue as principal accounting officer for the Partnership in his role as Controller.



