SILVER SPRING, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 07/10/17 -- BTCS Inc. (OTCQB: BTCS) ("BTCS" or the "Company"), a blockchain technology focused company, released a Letter to Shareholders updating current activities and outlining its corporate strategy for 2017, as follows:

Dear Shareholders,

Our decision to focus our business around blockchain technologies in 2015 has proven to be a valid thesis with prescient timing, yet without the ability to secure sufficient capital in 2016, we were unable to realize the potential from this truly disruptive opportunity.

Recognizing that this opportunity is still in its infancy, we spent much of the past year focused on restructuring liabilities to improve our financial position as we seek out acquisition opportunities and execute on our plan to build a portfolio of digital assets. To this end, we successfully exchanged approximately $3.9 million of convertible notes and liquidated damages for fixed-price Series B preferred stock, entered a leak-out agreement with the former note holders, and raised $1 million to settle liabilities and provide working capital.

We have taken these steps because we believe the rise of digital tokens as a new asset class has created a tremendous opportunity for us to leverage our experience in the sector. One of our most significant assets in this regard is our seasoned team of industry leaders who are recognized for their deep relationships with key players in the space. Our team's value is further enhanced by our ability to bridge the gap between public company experience and blockchain expertise, which we believe fills a major talent void in this burgeoning arena.

Over the past year, the price of Bitcoin surged more than 300%, while Ethereum has soared more than 2,000% in the last six months alone. These meteoric rises in value of blockchain technology-based digital assets, combined with the increasing involvement of major organizations, such as Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and others, demonstrably proves digital assets are now entering mainstream acceptance, shedding the negative perceptions that plagued them in the past.

This shift in acceptance can be seen in the recent successes of initial coin offerings. Block.one, a blockchain startup, raised $185 million in five days, breaking the previous record set just a few weeks earlier by Bancor, which raised nearly $150 million. In total, initial coin offerings raised more than $500 million in the first half of 2017.

Moving forward, subject to the completion of additional financing, we plan to create a portfolio of digital assets, through participation in initial coin offerings, strategic market purchases, and by resuming our transaction verification services business, through outsourced data centers. We are also keenly focused on the potential acquisition of target opportunities across the blockchain space.

We believe our track record of identifying opportunities within blockchain technologies speaks for itself. With your continued support, and the right forward-thinking financial partners, we hope to capitalize on these opportunities while the industry is still in its early days, maximizing the potential for long-term shareholder value improvement.

On behalf of our management team, I want to personally thank you for your continued support.

Sincerely,

Charles Allen

CEO and Chairman

About BTCS:

BTCS is one of the first U.S. publicly traded companies focused on digital assets and blockchain technologies. Subject to additional financing, BTCS plans to create a portfolio of digital assets including bitcoin and other "protocol tokens" to provide investors a diversified pure-play exposure to the blockchain space. The blockchain is a decentralized public ledger and could fundamentally impact all industries on a global basis that rely on or utilize record keeping and require trust. BTCS is keenly focused on growth through acquisition and intends to acquire digital assets through open market purchases and participation in initial digital asset offerings (often referred to as initial coin offerings). Additionally, BTCS may acquire digital assets by resuming our transaction verification services business (often referred to as mining) through outsourced data centers, earning rewards in digital assets by securing their respective blockchains. For more information visit: www.btcs.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release, including those related to an anticipated merger, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its digital currency business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

