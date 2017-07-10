Global $13.67 Billion Synthetic Zeolites Market 2017-2022 - U.S. to Lead the Synthetic Zeolites Market

DUBLIN, July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Synthetic Zeolites Market by Type (Zeolite A, Zeolite Y, Zeolite X, Zeolite Zsm-5), Application (Detergents, Catalysts, Adsorbents), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The synthetic zeolites market was valued at USD 13.67 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 16.28 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2017 and 2022.

This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for FCC catalysts, rising demand from the detergent industry, and the growing market for VOC adsorbents.

Among types, the market for zeolite X is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Adsorption, drying, and separation are the main applications of zeolite X. Drying hydrocarbons and high purity gases is the major application of zeolite X. Zeolite X is also used in oxygen concentrators to produce medical oxygen. The ion exchange properties of zeolite X help in softening water and removing toxic or radioactive metal ions from water.

Among applications, the catalysts segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the synthetic zeolites market in 2017. Synthetic zeolites are used as catalysts as they have a well-defined pore structure and adjustable acidity which helps in easily cracking hydrocarbons. Catalysts can be used in Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) to increase the yield of gasoline, diesel, and other products extracted from crude oil. In this process, heavy paraffins are cracked to form gasoline grade napthas. They are also used in hydrocracking to increase the aromatic content of reformulated refinery products.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing synthetic zeolites market due to rising urbanization and changing lifestyles. The rising demand for automobiles in the region has led to the high consumption of petroleum fuels such as petrol and diesel, leading to an increase in the demand of FCC catalysts. Increasing use of phosphate-free detergents has led to an increase in the demand for synthetic zeolites in the detergent application in the region.

Factors inhibiting the growth of the synthetic zeolites market include diminishing crude oil reserves and the mature detergents market in Europe.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Syhthetic Zeolites Market, By Type



7 Syhthetic Zeolites Market, By Application



8 Adhesion Promoters Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profiles



