Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
10.07.2017 | 15:32
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, July 10

CHELVERTON SMALL COMPANIES DIVIDEND TRUST PLC

The Company has been advised that Lord Lamont, a Director of the Company, purchased 216 Ordinary shares on 7 July 2017 at a price of 246.45p each. The shares were purchased via a dividend reinvestment arrangement.

Lord Lamont's notifiable interest in the Company's shares now totals 69,804 Ordinary shares, representing 0.40% of the issued share capital.

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Corporate Secretary

Tel. 01245 398984


© 2017 PR Newswire