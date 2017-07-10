Sarissa Resources Inc.: Sarissa Announces the Members of Its Mining Advisory Board

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2017 / Sarissa Resources Inc. (OTC PINK: SRSR) ("Sarissa" or the "Company") announces the members of its Mining Advisory Board who will assist in the renewed development of its Nio-Star Corporation subsidiary's Nemegosenda specialty metals (niobium) and rare earth project located near Chapleau Ontario, Canada.

Dan Byrnes, President, stated, "We are extremely pleased to be able to bring such a dedicated, talented, and experienced group of mining and specialty metals experts to the Nemegosenda project. The detailed work, knowledge, and practical experience this group has provided to the company over the past several months has allowed us to design both long term and short term action plans for the rapid development of this project. We have already begun the implementation of the first phase of this plan, which is expected to significantly de-risk the project in the short term."

Otto Pichler, Director, added, "I couldn't be happier to coordinate and to guide the different professionals of the project team, together with the advisory board, over the past few months towards our short-term targets. I have enjoyed the collaboration between the team members, the advisory board, and our contracted geological vendors and laboratories. These individuals and entities possess the necessary know-how and required experience to design and implement the development plan for this promising project."

The advisory board is comprised of:

Don Hains, P. Geo.: Mr. Haines is an industrial mineral exploration and economic geologist with more than 30 years of experience in development, use, and analysis of industrial mineral properties and materials. He has held product research and business development responsibilities with Fiberglas Canada Inc. and Domtar Construction Materials and has been consulting in the field of industrial mineral markets and economics for the past 30 years. His experience encompasses most of the industrial minerals and several specialty metals, especially antimony, lithium, tantalum, niobium, gallium, germanium, and rare earths. Assignments have ranged from valuation reports to feasibility and market studies. He is a registered professional geoscientist in Ontario (#0494) and a Professional Member of the SME (#4175075). Mr. Haines is also the author of the Best Practice Guidelines for Reporting of Lithium Brine Resources and Reserves and a co-author of the Best Practice Guidelines for Reporting on Industrial Minerals Resources and Reserves. These guideline documents provide recommended best practice when reporting resources and reserves under NI 43-101. Mr. Haines holds Hons. B.A. (Chemistry) Queens University, Canada (1974) MBA, (Finance and Marketing) Dalhousie University, Canada (1976)

Jack Lifton: Mr. Lifton is an independent consultant and commentator, focusing on the market fundamentals and future end use trends of the rare metals. He specializes in the sourcing of nonferrous strategic metals and on due diligence studies of businesses in that space. His work includes exploration, mining, refining, and the recovery of metal values by the recycling of not only metals and their alloys, but also of metal-based chemicals used as raw materials for component manufacturing. Mr. Lifton has more than 55 years of experience in the global OEM automotive, heavy equipment, electrical and electronic, mining, smelting, and refining industries. His background includes the sourcing, manufacturing, and sales of platinum group metal products, rare earth compounds metals and magnet alloys, lithium, cobalt, graphite and ceramic specialties used to make catalytic converters, oxygen sensors, battery components, and fuel cells. He is knowledgeable in locating and analyzing new and recycled supplies of "minor metals," including niobium, lithium, cobalt, tellurium, selenium, indium, gallium, silicon, germanium, molybdenum, tungsten, manganese, chromium, and the rare earth metals.

Today Mr. Lifton primarily consults to process technology vendors and their clients, as well as to institutional investors doing due diligence on metals related opportunities, natural resource ventures, and on process technologies and their markets. He has given invited talks on aspects of the rare earths and battery materials industry to the EU Commission; the US Defense Logistics Agency; Japan's MITI; and the Chinese Society for Rare Earths, as well as to select committees of the governments of the USA, France, Sweden, and Japan. Mr. Lifton wrote a weekly column on minor metals for Resource Investor for three years until December 2008, during which he authored more than 125 original articles. He also speaks on minor metals fundamentals and end-uses at private, public, and professional meetings. Since 2008, Jack has written more than 500 articles, and since 2007, he has made presentations at conferences, seminars, and workshops all over the world more than 100 times.

Elbert Loois: Mr. Loois is Managing Partner of HiTech Materials Advisory and the former Head of Business Development of the RA Rohstoffallianz GmbH / Resource Alliance. The RA was founded by major consumers of materials, which include companies such as BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen, Bosch, ThyssenKrupp, Aurubis, BASF, Rockwood Lithium/Albemarle. His focus areas comprise strategic business modeling, commodities intelligence, securing of material supply chains and off-take arrangements for e-mobility and light-weight construction industries.

Further past functions of Mr. Loois are General Manager of IMC International Mining Consultants at DMT GmbH & Co. KG and Senior Project Manager for Mining Activities at RWE Power AG. He has been trusted with the operational responsibilities for major multinational enterprises and is a successful and internationally experienced executive manager with high affinity to energy and material intensive industries.

Mr. Loois holds an M.Sc. Mining Engineering degree from Delft Technical University and MBA from Manchester Business School and has more than 15 years of experience in international business development and acquisitions as well as in technical project lead.

Paul H. Mardsden: Mr. Marsden is an experienced senior executive with a wide range of technical and commercial skills, as well comprehensive understanding of the iron ore markets, mining and steel industry developments, as well as the practical and commercial risks involved with development projects. Extensive knowledge of iron ore product development and iron-making metallurgical processes, as well as the strategic requirements of the iron ore and steel industries. He has over 35 years of experience gained globally and has been a consultant to major industrial, financial, and government institutions. He has worked with projects in iron ore, direct reduced iron (DRI), scrap steels, copper, gold, silver, tin, tungsten, niobium, tantalum, lead, zinc, and coal. Mr. Marsden holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc), Geological Sciences from Aston University, Birmingham, UK, is a Chartered Engineer (C Eng.), a Chartered Scientist (CSci), a Member of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (IoM3), and a Qualified Person under NI43-101 and JORC codes.

Mr. Mardsden presently is the Managing Director of Nordic Iron Ore AB, directing the company through the final stages of feasibility studies and into the main financing of the project. He is responsible for the marketing of the company, as well as efforts to secure off-take agreements and future investment/partnerships.

About Sarissa Resources Inc.

Sarissa Resources Inc. is a mining development company with interests in properties in Northern Ontario, Canada. Sarissa and Nio-Star are specifically focused on the development of the Nemegosenda niobium project.

For further information, contact:

Sarissa Resources Inc.

Telephone: +1-702-550-2347

Email: ir@niotechcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses or net earnings; projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Such forward-looking statements are generally qualified by terms such as "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "believes," or similar words of like kind. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or qualified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by or underlying the forward-looking information. These factors are discussed in greater detail in the Company's business plan and filings with the OTC Markets.

SOURCE: Sarissa Resources Inc.