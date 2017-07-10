Nordic Nanovector ASA: Increase of Share Capital/Mandatory Notification of Trade

OSLO, Norway, July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Three of the board members of Nordic Nanovector ASA (the "Company") (OSE: NANO), Gisela Schwab, Joanna Horobin and Jean-Pierre Bizzari, have resolved to settle a total number of 13,259 RSUs that were issued pursuant to an authorisation granted to the board of directors at the annual general meeting in 2016. Each RSU gives the right to subscribe for one share in the Company at a subscription price of NOK 0.20. The board members were granted the RSUs after the annual general meeting in 2016 after having elected to receive all or part of their remuneration for the period from the annual general meeting in 2016 to the annual general meeting in 2017 in RSUs.

The Board of Directors of the Company has, to fulfil the Company's obligations under the RSU agreements, resolved to issue 13,259 new shares at a subscription price of NOK 0.20 per share giving a total subscription price of NOK 2,651.80. The Company's share capital will through the issuance of the new shares, bee increased by NOK 2,651.80. Subsequent to the issuance of the new shares, the Company's share capital will be NOK 9,808,880.40 divided into 49,044,402 shares, each with a nominal of NOK 0.20.

Gisela Schwab, Joanna Horobin and Jean-Pierre Bizzari have subscribed for 7,054 new shares, 2,678 new shares and 3,527 new shares respectively at a subscription price of NOK 0.20 per share. The three board members will following issuance of the new shares, have the following holding of shares and RSUs in the Company:

Name Total number of RSUs Total number of shares Gisela Schwab 2,946 7,054 Joanna Horobin 2,107 2,678 Jean-Pierre Bizzari 982 3,527

For further information, please contact:

Tone Kvåle, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +47-91-51-95-76

E-mail: tkvale@nordicnanovector.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting Antibody-Radionuclide-Conjugate (ARC) designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024.

The Company aims to rapidly develop Betalutin®, alone and in combination with other therapies, for the treatment of major types of NHL, targeting first regulatory submission in relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma in 1H 2019. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets.

The Company is also advancing a pipeline of ARCs and other immunotherapies for multiple cancer indications.

Further information about the Company can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

