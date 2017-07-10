sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 10.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

138,80 Euro		+0,05
+0,04 %
WKN: 766403 ISIN: DE0007664039 Ticker-Symbol: VOW3 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX-30
DAX International 100
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
138,96
138,99
17:01
138,95
138,95
17:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD
AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD28,436+0,69 %
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ138,80+0,04 %