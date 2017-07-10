Cromax, Spies Hecker and Standox approved for use in Italian dealer network

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, has recently signed a new, three-year commercial agreement with Volkswagen Group Italia S.p.A.

Under the terms of the contract, the distinctive waterborne technologies and high performance refinish products of Axalta's three premium refinish brands, Cromax, Spies Hecker and Standox, are approved for use in Volkswagen Group Italia's Service Partner network for Volkswagen, Audi, ŠKODA, SEAT and Volkswagen Light Commercial Vehicles. Axalta will also provide additional services through its refinish brands, ranging from color management to technical advice and consultancy.

"Axalta has a global contract with the Volkswagen Group in place, but we are delighted that the Volkswagen Group Italia has demonstrated its confidence in our premium brands' refinish products and services by granting us separate approval at the national level," says Marco Stefano Brioschi, Managing Director for Axalta in Italy.

Alberto Casati, Head of Spare Parts and Accessories at Volkswagen Group Italia says, "This approval for Italy of the three premium brands was a deliberate and significant step for us. We wanted to provide our Service Partners with the advanced refinish paint technologies and tailored support they need to produce high-quality results for our customers."

The waterborne technologies and high performance products of Cromax, Spies Hecker and Standox all underwent extensive testing at the Volkswagen Group technology department in Wolfsburg, Germany, before global approval was granted.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the over 13,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

About Volkswagen Group Italia S.p.A.

Volkswagen Group Italia S.p.A. is the Italian Subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group that distributes vehicles for the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ŠKODA and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Group brands. With more than 238,930 vehicles sold (a market share of 12.9%) and more than 10,450 light commercial vehicles (5.6% market share) the Company is one of the top 25 companies of Italy in terms of turnover (€5,030 billion in 2016).

