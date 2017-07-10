Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Interactive Display Market by Product, Panel Size, Vertical, Technology, and Geography Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The interactive displays market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.51% between 2016 and 2022 to reach USD 26.91 billion by 2022 from USD 9.90 billion in 2015

Increasing trend to use interactive displays in various verticals including education, government and corporate, retail, and healthcare, among others is the key factor which is increasing the demand for the interactive displays. The increasing demand for interactive flat-panel display for education vertical and interactive kiosk for retail and entertainment vertical is one of the major factors fueling the growth of this market. The key restraining factor for the growth of the interactive displays market is the expensive customization of touch tables.

The market for healthcare vertical is expected to grow at the highest rate. Healthcare organizations are required to communicate relevant information to the staff, patients, and visitors. This application benefits from interactive display in several ways such as educating patients in waiting rooms by providing them information related to health, insurance issues, and healthcare products and services.

The market for emerging interactive displays with a size range of 65 and above is estimated to grow at the highest rate. Growing field of advertising is the major reason for the growth of these displays. Advertising is carried out in outdoor locations by means of bill boards and video walls, with the displays of large screens ranging from 65 inches and above.

The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the interactive displays market during the forecast period, while the market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate during the same period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Interactive Display Market, By Product

8 Interactive Display Market, By Technology

9 Interactive Display Market, By Panel Size

10 Interactive Display Market, By Vertical

11 Geographic Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

Baanto International Ltd.

Crystal Display Systems Ltd.

ELO Touch Solutions, Inc.

Gesturetek, Inc.

Horizon Display

Interactive Touchscreen Solutions, Inc.

Intuilab SA

LG Display Co., Ltd.

NEC Display Solutions Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Planar Systems, Inc.

Samsung Display Co. Ltd.

Related Topics: Hardware, Tablet and Mobile Device Hardware