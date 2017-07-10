Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-07-10 15:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On 10th July 2017, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and Trading House Property OÜ entered into a contract to perform the design and construction works of the extension of the production building, located at Lina 31, Pärnu.



The contract includes the extension and partial rebuilding of the existing production building of Wendre. The contract value is approximately EUR 6.0 million, plus value added tax. The works are scheduled to complete in August 2018.



AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (www.merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction.



Additional information: AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, Member of the Management Board, Mr. Veljo Viitmann, tel. +372 680 5105.



