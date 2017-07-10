SANTA MONICA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/10/17 -- 2XU, a performance sports apparel company known for its highly efficacious graduated compression garments, today announces the establishment of its North American headquarters in Santa Monica. Worn by thousands of professional athletes, from world champion triathletes to Hollywood stars, the world's most advanced compression technology is designed for HIIT training and endurance sports. As 2XU continues to deliver sportswear of unmatched quality and design, the company prepares for exponential growth in both staff and revenue.

Santa Monica serves as a springboard for 2XU to continue its high growth rate in the North American market. "We chose the Los Angeles market for our North American Headquarters because the community is active, fit and always on the leading edge of the hottest trends," said Brian Anderson, Interim U.S. President. "With so many locals into running, high-intensity fitness and numerous other sports, we are excited to become part of the fabric of the LA sports and fitness culture."

In recent months, 2XU has expanded its U.S. team by hiring 12 new employees based in its new Santa Monica office and has 11 more positions to fill. Vacant roles include Trade Marketing Manager, Graphic Designer, Events Coordinator, Senior Accountant, Sales Manager - Fitness Studios and Gyms, Sales Manager - Online Retailers and two positions in Customer Service and Inside Sales.

"Over my 8-month stint as Interim U.S. President, we have made huge strides in honing our consumer focus, instituting high-growth strategies and building a killer new team. The move to Santa Monica fuels further growth and expansion," continued Anderson. "As my engagement with 2XU comes to a close, I couldn't be more proud of the team we have built, the amazing new energy and culture we have, and the path 2XU is on to become one of the top sports apparel brands on the planet."

2XU is the compression wear of choice for world champion athletes and is used as the secret recovery weapon by many professional and college sports teams in basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer and football. A little-known secret is that over 80 percent of all NBA and NFL teams buy and wear 2XU compression to enhance performance and recovery. 2XU's graduated compression garments have a significant impact on performance and an even greater impact on muscle repair and recovery by preventing muscle micro-tearing and stimulating blood circulation.

"To 'Multiply Human Performance.' Our mission hangs right over the door and serves as a constant reminder of what we aim to accomplish. We are a group of passionate, fitness minded individuals and every day we set out to share this notion with the community," said Kyle Martin, Director of Brand Marketing & Communications. "We recognize that the modern fitness movement stands for more than solo trips to the gym. It's social, energized, fun and about increasing quality of life. The fact that our range of highly technical products can help you accomplish your fitness goals faster only fuels our motivation to spread awareness. The more consumers that get that 'ah ha' moment about graduated compression, the more our business grows. Our move to Santa Monica and the expanded U.S. team are intended to support that growth."

The U.S. headquarters is located at 2016 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA 90404. To find out more about 2XU, visit http://www.2xu.com/us. Or, to apply for a position, email careers.usa@2xu.com.

About 2XU:

2XU, founded in 2005, is a premium sports apparel brand driven to advance human performance through the development of world-leading compression garments. 2XU is at the forefront of the global sports compression wear market and is considered the most technical sportswear brand in the world. 2XU garments employ intelligent physiological design, cutting-edge performance fabrics and construction that are designed and tested in consultation with sports scientists and industry experts. Present in 71 countries around the world, 2XU has graced the bodies of multiple world champion athletes and has formed powerful alliances and partnerships across numerous sports world-wide including triathlon, running, cycling, swimming, basketball, football, baseball, soccer and hockey.

Media Contact

Regan Austin

Uproar PR for 2XU

321-236-0102 x233

Email Contact



