sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 10.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,129 Euro		+0,001
+0,78 %
WKN: A12HSB ISIN: CA8740722001 Ticker-Symbol: 1TQ1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TAKU GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TAKU GOLD CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TAKU GOLD CORP
TAKU GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TAKU GOLD CORP0,129+0,78 %