Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.: Cielo Announces Approval of Development Permit to Proceed with Refinery that Converts Garbage into High Grade Renewable Diesel

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2017 / Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. ("Cielo" or the "Company") (CSE: CMC) is pleased to announce that the Company has received its Development Permit ("Permit") from the MD of Foothills #31. Receipt of the Permit is a major milestone for Cielo, as it was issued subject only to standard terms and conditions, which Cielo's management is confident can easily be complied with.

With the Permit now being granted, Cielo is moving forward with relocating its Red Deer demonstration plant ("Demo Plant) to the Company's High River Property that was acquired earlier this year for $2.3 million. For the past 4 ½ years, Cielo has utilized its Demo Plant to optimize its proprietary catalyst formulation and finalize the designs required to scale up its technology from a 50 liter an hour batch process into modular continuous flow refineries that can produce millions of liters per year of high grade renewable diesel fuel.

Once the Demo Plant is relocated to the High River Property, it will be retrofitted into the Company's idle bio-diesel plant, converting it into the Company's first continuous flow high grade renewable fuel refinery. The capital cost to convert the Demo Plant into an operational continuous flow refinery, producing approximately 350 liters an hour of high grade renewable fuel, running 24 hours/day/341 days/year, is projected to be under $2 million.

Cielo's technology has been proven in the Demo Plant to be able to use multiple different cellulous waste feedstock streams, including garbage, used tires, municipal blue box waste and wood waste, converting all of them, on a cost-effective basis, into high grade renewable diesel fuel. In Canada alone, there is a mandated demand for renewable diesel of approximately 650 million liters a year that is required to be blended into all transportation diesel. Almost all of this mandated demand is currently having to be imported.

Don Allan, President and CEO of Cielo, stated, "With the Permit now in hand, we are excited about moving forward with the construction of the first of many high grade renewable refineries that we plan to deploy around the world. We are also on schedule to apply later this month for the required provincial permit. We are optimistic that we will have the necessary funding in place in short order so as to be able to execute on our strategic plan and showcase our technology to the world before the end of this year."

Cielo's renewable diesel is forecast to receive approximately a 25% premium over biodiesel. It will be higher grade, usable year-round, and has no water content, resulting in a longer shelf life. As a result of Cielo's feedstock being garbage or other cellulous feedstocks, with negative acquisition costs, versus biodiesel that uses food feedstocks and other costly feedstocks, Cielo will not have to rely on government subsidies to be extremely profitable.

About Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. is an Alberta, Canada-based public company with its shares listed to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "CMC." Cielo is commercializing a game-changing technology that converts multiple different waste streams into renewable diesel, at a cost that is less than 50% of the price currently being paid for biofuels in Canada. Landfills are one of the world's leading contributors to Green House Gas emissions and are projected to double in size over the next 7 years. Cielo's proprietary technology can resolve this crisis, on a cost-effective basis, by converting multiple different feedstocks, including municipal solid waste (garbage), wood waste, used tires, blue-box waste, all plastics, and virtually any other cellulous waste product into high grade renewable diesel, which burns much cleaner than conventional diesel.

