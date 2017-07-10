Google Apps Developer Challenge Winner, Form+, Provides Unique Survey and Questionnaire Functionalities

LEEDS, England, July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Allows form creation in Dropbox and Google Drive, releases fully mobile form builder

Since winning the Google Apps Developer Challenge, FormPlus (https://www.formpl.us/) has helped over 30,000 organisations improve their business processes by allowing easy data collection into their existing cloud storage.

With organizations like Stanford University (for the Stanford Solar Car Project), Go-Jek and Kitchen Connection depending on FormPlus, the service allows easy file attachments to web form responses. This allows organizations collect any kind of data over web forms. This means it is now easier to build forms that allow unlimited file uploads and attachments, and have all responses stored in Google Drive and Dropbox.

"Our experience with Form+ has been transparent and inextricably important to the work that we achieve. Our users find it secure and easy to use, and we find it very easy to put together! The customer service is prompt and very thorough. It is surely recommended!" says Earlene who uses Form+ at Kitchen Connection (https://kitchenconnection.org/). With secure and fully mobile forms, data collection issues are now a thing of the past for Earlene and everyone at Kitchen Connection.

They are able to have forms with file attachments and uploads, which are easy to create and fill on mobile devices.

With SSL and captcha enabled forms, it is now easier than ever to receive any file type on web forms.

Formplus also provides features like advanced form customization, form and data transfer between accounts. Organizations can use forms across departments without having to worry about form ownership, as form transfer is seamless on Form+.

The service also offers 24/7 customer support, helping users solve any issues at any time of the day they may occur.

The Formplus development team is also set to add file upload validation and conditional forwarding to the application over the next couple of weeks.

About Form+: Form+ (http://www.formpl.us ) is a cloud-based enterprise-focused form building solution which helps SMEs efficiently collect, manage, and store data using any cloud storage service. It was built so that small and medium enterprises can easily collect responses from anyone on the Internet, including file sizes of any type or size. More than 200,000 forms are filled monthly on Form+ from users in over 60 countries.