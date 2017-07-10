Global Dermatology Pipeline Report 2017 - Biologics and mAbs Growing in Prominence in Dermatology Therapy Area

DUBLIN, July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Frontier Pharma: Dermatology - Intracellular Signal Transducers and Cytokine Signaling Molecules Dominate Pipeline and First-in-Class Innovation" drug pipelines to their offering.

Frontier Pharma: Dermatology - Intracellular Signal Transducers and Cytokine Signaling Molecules Dominate Pipeline and First-in-Class Innovation is a comprehensive study of disease pathogenesis, diagnosis, prognosis and the treatment options available.

Specifically, this report provides the following analysis:

- Visualize the composition of the dermatology market in terms of dominant molecule types and targets, highlighting what the current unmet needs are and how they can be addressed. This knowledge allows a competitive understanding of gaps in the market.- Analyze the dermatology pipeline and stratify by stage of development, molecule type and molecular target. There are strong signs in the pipeline that the industry is seeking novel approaches to treating dermatological diseases, including rare conditions.- Assess the therapeutic potential of first-in-class targets. Using proprietary matrices, first-in-class products have been assessed and ranked according to clinical potential. The matrices have been split into three categories: inflammatory diseases, infectious diseases, and wounds/scars. Promising targets have been reviewed in greater detail.- Identify commercial opportunities in the dermatology deals landscape by analyzing trends in licensing and co-development deals, and producing a list of first-in-class therapies with no prior involvement in licensing or co-development deals.

Scope



- With 961 products in active development, the pipeline is considerably large. How will pipeline innovation affect the future dermatology market?

- There are 197 first-in-class products in the dermatology pipeline. Which of these hold the greatest potential to improve future disease treatment with regard to their molecular target?

- The majority of first-in-class products are in development for indications involving inflammation. Which first-in-class targets are most promising, and how does the ratio of first-in-class targets to first-in-class products differ by stage of development and molecular target class?

- A significant number of first-in-class products have been identified with no prior involvement in deals. How do deal frequency and value compare between target families and molecule types, and which first-in-class programs have not yet been involved in a licensing or co-development deal?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 The Case for Innovation



3 Clinical and Commercial Landscape



4 Assessment of Pipeline Product Innovation



5 Signaling Network, Disease Causation and Innovation Alignment



6 First-in-Class Target and Pipeline Program Evaluation



7 Strategic Consolidations



8 Appendix



Companies Mentioned



- Bristol-Myers Squibb

- Genentech

- Nimbus Therapeutics

- Oncostellae

- Pfizer

- Portola Pharmaceuticals

- Sareum



