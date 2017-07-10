SoftwareONE ACADEMIC offers education systems access to leading software solutions

TodaySoftwareONE, a leading software portfolio management provider, announced the launch of SoftwareONE ACADEMIC Portal 2.0; its enhanced portal offering software solutions, services and platforms to colleges, universities, primary schools, research organisations and nonprofit institutions. By partnering with leading providers including Microsoft, Adobe, Evernote and many more, SoftwareONE ACADEMIC's updated release connects students and educators to powerful software solutions, and helps institutions solve IT challenges.

"In today's digital world, technology services are critical for students' success; software has become an integral part of their education," said Florian Schultz, Global Education Lead at SoftwareONE. "Our updated SoftwareONE ACADEMIC portal offers the richness of today's EdTechnology to students, educators and staff. We've created a place to access the tools they need on a platform educational institutions can trust, and can run without adding any additional support resources. SoftwareONE is constantly adding the newest education technology to the portal, making it available to the education world."

The portal is available on five continents, covering 19 different countries and is available in English, Spanish, German, Portuguese, French and Japanese. SoftwareONE ACADEMIC addresses the software needs of an academic institution across the board:

Students : The portal gives students access to the leading software solutions they need to be successful, providing around-the-clock support to fit a student's busy schedule.

: The portal gives students access to the leading software solutions they need to be successful, providing around-the-clock support to fit a student's busy schedule. Educators : SoftwareONE ACADEMIC gives educators the same flexibility that the campus bookstore provides; allowing them to enhance their courses by offering powerful supplemental tools to their students.

: SoftwareONE ACADEMIC gives educators the same flexibility that the campus bookstore provides; allowing them to enhance their courses by offering powerful supplemental tools to their students. IT Managers : The platform brings professional tools to education institutions; offering technology services, cloud and on-premises options, managed solutions and SoftwareONE takes care of the IT support.

: The platform brings professional tools to education institutions; offering technology services, cloud and on-premises options, managed solutions and SoftwareONE takes care of the IT support. Software Procurement Officers: SoftwareONE ACADEMIC allows procurement officers to manage their software assets in one place, with the knowledge that they are receiving the most up-to-date releases through the leading software providers.

"At Microsoft, we are committed to bringing valuable software assets to students and to educational institutions," said Felicia Guity, General Manager, Business Development, Education Partner Channel at Microsoft, "As a long-time partner of SoftwareONE, we are excited to continue to expand our partnership through SoftwareONE ACADEMIC's latest release, providing a powerful and trusted platform for the next generation to access our product suites. In addition, every student of an eligible educational institute can obtain both Office365 and Windows 10 Education version via the SoftwareONE ACADEMIC Portal."

SoftwareONE ACADEMIC is available for immediate use, more information can be found at https://www.softwareone.com/en/academic.

About SoftwareONE

SoftwareONE, a global leader in software and cloud portfolio management, is modernizing the way organisations budget and optimize their global IT spend from on-premises to the cloud. The PyraCloud platform, applying machine learning, delivers the visibility, insight, automation and control customers demand to maximize their software investments. In tandem, our Software Portfolio Management (SPM) and Software Asset Management (SAM) services provide the methodology and framework to optimize the underlying IT infrastructure, accelerate cloud adoption and minimize compliance risk. Privately owned since 1985, with over 3,000 technology experts located across 80+ countries, SoftwareONE is one of the fastest growing technology solution providers in the world with elite partnerships with Microsoft, AWS, Adobe, IBM, VMware, Oracle, Citrix, Symantec, McAfee, and many more. To learn more about SoftwareONE, visit http://www.softwareone.com and connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170710005785/en/

Contacts:

InkHouse for SoftwareONE

Kate Bachman, 781-966-4126

Account Director

kate@inkhouse.com